UPDATED: Haley Adams and Ricky Garard Win Event 1 After Crazy Mistake

CrossFit Games Individual Event 11 Results – The Alpaca
The final day of the 2022 CrossFit Games is underway. Here is how the first event panned out. The Sled has been designed by Rogue Fitness especially for the event. Roman Khrennikov Wins his second Individual Event at the 2022 CrossFit Games. He beat Sam Kwant by more than 16 seconds.
2022 CrossFit Games Day 4 Recap Action: Individuals and Teams
2022 CrossFit Games Day 4. 2022 CrossFit Games Day 4 – Female Individual Division. 2022 CrossFit Games Day 4 – Male Individual Division. Do you know who the new CrossFit CEO is? Find out now. Day 4 Final Leaderboard. Women. PositionAthletePoints. 1Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr964. 2Mallory O’Brien872. 3Danielle Brandon792.
Justin Medeiros Is 2022 Fittest Man on Earth
Justin Medeiros has become the Fittest Man on Earth for the second time in a row after the last individual event at the 2022 CrossFit Games. Two years ago Medeiros was competing for the first time at the CrossFit Games. He finished 3rd, got the Rookie of the Year award and set his sight on better results. Last year he won the CrossFit Games for the first time and continue his stratospheric CrossFit career by also winning the Rogue Invitational. And now, he’s done it again.
Teens, Masters, and Adaptive Athletes Crowned Fittest on Earth
It is Saturday evening and we already know a few of the Fittest on Earth for 2022. After 8 events, CrossFit has crowned the Fittest teens, masters, and adaptive athletes in all divisions and categories. Below you will see the podium finishers for each category, but there are a couple...
Tia-Clair Toomey Is The Leader Again (Barely)
For the first time in the 2022 CrossFit Games, Tia-Clair Toomey will be wearing the white leader jersey. She overtook Mal O’Brien after individual event 5 by mere 2 points. Individual Event 5 Results (Unofficial) Before the Games began, it was safe to bet that Tia-Clair Toomey was going...
Reebok Activations for the Fans at the 2022 CrossFit Games (Win Free Shoes)
Check out all the Reebok activations for the 2022 CrossFit Games. Throughout the week Reebok is rewarding fans who sport the Nano X2. Fans can post to Instagram a pic in their X2s and tag Reebok for a chance to win an athlete seeding kit, and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday they will be picking one lucky fan each day to win a $1,200 giftcard.
CrossFit Mayhem Freedom Crowned Fittest Team on Earth
CrossFit Mayhem Freedom has been crowned the Fittest on Earth in the team’s category at the end of the 2022 CrossFit Games. This is the 6th time Rich Froning’s team has secured the title, which continues their claim of being the most successful team to date in the Sport.
Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Wins the 2022 CrossFit Games for Historic Sixth Individual Victory
Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr has won the 2022 CrossFit Games and has been crowned Fittest Woman in the World. This makes her the first CrossFit Games Individual athlete in history to ever win six individual titles. Annie Thorisdottir and Katrin Davidsdottir each won two. Rich Froning claimed four individual titles. The hard...
All Athletes and Teams Cut After Last Event on Saturday at the 2022 CrossFit Games
On the last day of the 2022 CrossFit Games, the number of athletes and teams competing will be cut short. As BOXROX has previously reported, CrossFit planned a cut of athletes and teams after the last event on Saturday. Only the top 30 individual athletes and top 20 teams will continue competing for the title of Fittest on Earth on the last day of the Games.
How to Build Muscle: Upper Lower Split – 3 Day Version
This workout routine will help you to build muscle by training 3 times a week using an upper lower split program. Hypertrophy is simply the increase in size of an organ or tissue through the enlargement of the cells that comprise it. A hypertrophy program — such as this upper...
Develop a Huge Back with The Pendlay Row
The Pendlay Row is a barbell back exercise originally named after American weightlifting coach Glenn Pendlay. It is a rowing variation popular with strength athletes for its ability to develop the lats, upper and lower back muscles. Pendlay was a USA Weightlifting Level 5 Coach and coached some of America’s...
