UPDATED: Haley Adams and Ricky Garard Win Event 1 After Crazy Mistake

Justin Medeiros has become the Fittest Man on Earth for the second time in a row after the last individual event at the 2022 CrossFit Games. Two years ago Medeiros was competing for the first time at the CrossFit Games. He finished 3rd, got the Rookie of the Year award and set his sight on better results. Last year he won the CrossFit Games for the first time and continue his stratospheric CrossFit career by also winning the Rogue Invitational. And now, he’s done it again.

