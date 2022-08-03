Peletier tension goes public as mayor and commissioner criticize another board member during meeting

Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
carolinacoastonline.com
Five Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter to county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners should protect the maritime forest
As many of you know, The Town of Emerald Isle has been considering developing 10 acres in the center of a 30-acre tract of maritime forest known as McLean-Spell Park. Most residents that I have spoken with, including all 40 that attended a public town forum on July 13th, do not support development within the forest and would like to see it remain in its natural state.
whqr.org
State officials grill New Hanover County on Project Grace: A conversation with the GWBJ's Johanna Still
On Tuesday, August 2, the Local Government Commission (LGC) held a meeting to discuss Project Grace with New Hanover County staff and Commissioner Deb Hays (find archived video of the meeting here). The public-private partnership (or p3) with Zimmer Development Company would redevelop the entire downtown Wilmington block that is...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board to get results of park survey Tuesday night
EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Tuesday night will get the results of a survey that sought to determine what people want to see in the future of McLean-Spell Park behind the town recreation center. The board’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside...
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
jocoreport.com
Eye Doctor Seeks Rehearing Of Case Challenging N.C. Certificate Of Need
A New Bern eye surgeon is asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision rejecting his challenge of state certificate-of-need requirements. A petition filed Monday asks for a rehearing of Dr. Jay Singleton’s case. A unanimous three-judge Appeals Court panel dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit on June 21.
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
carolinacoastonline.com
Rita Harris, 98; service August 8
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: August 4 – 7, 2022
Coasta Cortes Custom Flooring will celebrate their first-year anniversary with a Red Cross Blood Drive and Colonial Capital Humane Society pet adoption event on August 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2739 Hwy 70 East. Celebrate “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” with Habitat for Humanity of Craven...
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can't get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there's just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually happens every three...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace
Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 5, 6 & 7
Walter “Buddy” Thomas, 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jessie McElhaney, 82; service later
Jessie Ruth (Kirkman) McElhaney, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, died Wednesday July 27, 2022. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Since retiring from Savannah River, she enjoyed making pottery, playing word games and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tana Morse, 61; incomplete
Tana Morse, 61, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
