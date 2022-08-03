ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Journalist, 3 others killed in Mexico; 13th this year

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A journalist was among four people killed inside a beer shop in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year.

San Luis de la Paz Mayor Luis Sánchez said Ernesto Méndez, director of the news site Tu Voz, or Your Voice, was with four other men when they were attacked. The fifth person was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital, he said.

Guanajuato Gov. Diego Rodríguez Vallejo condemned the Tuesday night killings via Twitter Wednesday.

Sánchez said that at this point it was unknown whether the attack was related to Méndez's journalistic work, his role as representative of local businesses in the planning of an upcoming fair or something else.

Press freedom organization Article 19 called on the government to offer protection to Méndez's colleagues and relatives.

Méndez had also worked until three years ago at the news site Zona Franca, according to its director Carmen Martínez.

It was not immediately clear whether Méndez was enrolled in the federal government’s protection program for journalists and human rights defenders under threat.

While organized crime is often involved in journalist killings, small town officials or politicians with political or criminal motivations are often suspects as well. Journalists running small news outlets in Mexico’s interior are easy targets.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

#Mexico
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
