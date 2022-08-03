Read on www.columbusmessenger.com
Black Men’s Health Week kicks off with worship service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week is Black Men’s Health Week, and to kick off the events, dozens of people gathered at the City of Grace for a worship service Sunday. The service was a high-energy, impactful service brought to the community by the African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA). The agency will be hosting […]
spectrumnews1.com
Reynoldsburg embraces history with Tomato Festival
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Alexander Livingston developed tomatoes in the 1800s, which have played an important role in the history of Reynoldsburg. “For somebody who did not finish school he was a genius,” said Mary Turner Stoots, about Reynoldsburg native and horticulture legend Alexander Livingston. Stoots is a lifelong...
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
sciotopost.com
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County
Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
Police: 3-year-old hospitalized after being found in pool at southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is hospitalized after being found in a pool at a southeast Columbus home Sunday night, according to Columbus police. Police said medics and officers were called to the home on Mouzon Drive around 8:15 p.m. for a possible drowning. Medics took the child...
80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and shih tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
sunny95.com
South Side shooting leaves man dead
COLUMBUS – Police say a 19-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot by an unknown assailant Saturday afternoon. Antom Stargell died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was taken by private vehicle following the shooting in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue at approximately 2:43 p.m., according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit.
Bronzeville event pushes end to violence, investment from city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In recent weeks, it’s tough to go 48 hours without hearing about a fatal shooting in Columbus. Leaders in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville community say it’s time to make a change. Those leaders started that push Saturday by gathering the community outside to remind them that change starts from within. Bronzeville’s Push […]
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
cwcolumbus.com
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
cwcolumbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
WHIZ
Fatal Accident in Muskingum Twp.
One person was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning in Muskingum County. The State Highway Patrol said that John Scott Wills a passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger Megan Marie Wills of Nashport suffered minor injuries. The accident took place around...
What is Facebook’s owner hosting in downtown Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is holding an in-person event in Ohio that will stretch into Thursday. Meta, which was formerly known by the Facebook brand, is hosting a series of events called the Meta Boost Small Business Studios. The tour’s latest destination had Meta team members starting Wednesday […]
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Comments / 1