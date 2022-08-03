ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville surgeon charged with sexually assaulting woman, underage girl

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJd6n_0h3YWGJI00

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County doctor is behind bars after being arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman and an underage girl.

Hall County Sheriff Deputies arrested Dr. Michael Lebow at his Gainesville home, on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office say they began their investigation into the 52-year-old doctor two months ago.

One alleged victim, who deputies said is under the age of 16, told investigators she was assaulted in 2016. The other alleged victim, a young adult woman, said she was assaulted in 2017.

“Would’ve never thought. I see him come and go in the office. It’s disturbing,” said a friend of Dr. Lebow, who asked not to be identified.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington emailed Brett Willis, the attorney representing Dr. Lebow.

In a statement, Willis said in part:

“Dr. Michael Lebow is completely innocent of the charges being levied against him. Dr. Lebow took two polygraphs by the best polygraph examiners in Georgia and passed both.”

“Additionally, he voluntarily submitted to a psychosexual examination which concluded that he is: (a) not a pedophile; or (b) sexually deviant.”

“We are disappointed that the police chose to believe the claims of an adult woman, who previously admitted only to voluntary, consensual sex with Dr. Lebow years ago. Her claims are about events that supposedly occurred 5-6 years ago.”

University Surgical Vascular, where Dr. Lebow was employed, released a statement that read:

“We are investigating the situation. As always, patient care is our top concern. Arrangements are being made to provide care for patients previously seen by Dr. Lebow.”

They did not comment on his current employment status.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At this time, Dr. Lebow faces charges of child molestation and aggravated sodomy, both felony offenses. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Coweta man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ judge had ever seen He was sentenced to five consecutive life terms plus 60 years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues

There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth

As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
WGAU

CCSD reports Milestone Test results

The Clarke County School District says its students made strides in the most recent round of Georgia Milestone Tests. The report comes as students in Athens lagged behind the state average. From the CCSD website…. Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

UGA dedicates new residence hall

Thursday was a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia. It’s on Baxter Street in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy