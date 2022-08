We are thrilled to present to the Malden community our plan to remake the former Courthouse on Summer Street into the Malden Center for Arts and Culture. We began developing this concept plan one year ago in collaboration with our Steering Committee of arts and cultural leaders and our partners at the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the Boston Society for Architecture. The plan is a roadmap for how we can create the Arts Center and plans for everything from what programming it will host to how it will fund itself.

