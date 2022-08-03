A New Technology to Trap Uranium in Groundwater Will Be Tested Near Moab

In today’s political climate, it could be risky to encourage extemporaneous speech in a public setting. But local Marc Horwitz says soapboxing has an important place in the protection of free speech. “It’s not just about speaking your mind; it’s about respecting the other guy speaking his mind – even if you differ completely.” Today on the news, we report on the ‘citizen soapbox’ popping up at the Moab market, available for poem recitation, amusing anecdotes and even community announcements. Plus, Colorado River activists are calling on the federal government to make upgrades at the Glen Canyon dam. And later, our radio partners take a boat trip with longtime river runners to show us Lake Powell at historic lows.

