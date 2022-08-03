Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal
Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December. Pfizer also announced in April a smaller acquisition to buy the privately held ReViral Ltd., which is developing a treatment for respiratory syncytial virus.
Investment bankers worried about lower bonuses are scouring Wall Street for new jobs
Investment bankers hunt for new gigs to navigate rocky markets, Jack Dorsey's Block hit hard by crypto winter, and Facebook parent Meta makes its debut in the capital markets.
