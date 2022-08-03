Jared Kortsen Hired as WVU Basketball Video Coordinator

Read on wvsportsnow.com
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Evaluates Team After 5th Camp Practice
MORGANTOWN- West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after football camp practice on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Brown discusses state of the team, both good and bad, after 5 camp practices.
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: College Football Needs the Backyard Brawl
Pitt and WVU fans are jawing back and forth with the rebirth of the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, and that’s not only great for both programs, but it’s great for college football as a whole. On this episode of Mike Drop, Mike Asti talks to every fan and...
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown Gives WVU Starting Quarterback Endorsement
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia Mountaineers 4th-year head coach Neal Brown has said repeatedly that when he was recruiting transfer JT Daniels to West Virginia, that he made it clear that Daniels would have to earn the starting quarterback position and that it just wouldn’t be given to him.
wvsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: West Virginia Vs. Pitt is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
This story by Mike Vukovcan originally appeared on our partner site Pittsburgh Sports Now. The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard...
Position Change: WVU Has a New Running Back
Chad Scott has another body to work with in the backfield.
Narduzzi says everywhere he goes, he’s asked about WVU
It took minutes for the Backyard Brawl to sell out for the September 1st resumption of the rivalry, a look at some of the numbers between Pitt & WVU
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DE Taijh Alston Talks What He Needs to Work On
West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 3, 2022. Alston talked what he needs to work on this season.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Native, NDHS Graduate Jarrod West in Line for Major Honors in New Zealand Pro League
It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Co-DC/DB Coach ShaDon Brown Breaks Down New Additions to Defense
West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 4, 2022. Brown broke down his early thoughts on the new additions to the defense.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Run Game Coordinator Chad Scott Evaluates Running Backs
West Virginia run game coordinator Chad Scott spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 4, 2022. Scott offers evaluation of each running back.
Between The Eers: Is Neal Brown Under Pressure in 2022?
Neal Brown is 17-18 through three years as WVU's head coach.
WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising star: StevenFatt
StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man who Owned, Operated a Small Business, Russell "Russ" Keith Myers, Passes at 57
Russell “Russ” Keith Myers, 57 of Bristol passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. Russ was born March 12, 1965 in Clarksburg, son of Shirley L Greynolds Myers of Bristol and the late Albert Lee Myers Jr. Russ graduated from Liberty High School, Class of...
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
