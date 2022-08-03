In 'Uncoupled', It's Friendship That Takes Center Stage

Read on collider.com
Related
Collider
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
Collider
Zoey Deutch Discusses Generous Co-Stars, Positives of Method Acting, Her Producing Goals, 'Not Okay,' and More
Zoey Deutch has been busy carving her own path in this industry for years now, and it’s something special. Not only has she racked up credits that highlight her greatest strengths while also showing off her range in front of the lens, but she’s also put a considerable about of time into building her behind-the-scenes resume as well. In fact, her third film serving as a producer is now available to stream on Hulu. It’s Not Okay.
Collider
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘The Santa Clauses’: Laura San Giacomo to Play La Befana
Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. San Giacomo, who...
Collider
'The Sandman' Review: Netflix's Neil Gaiman Adaptation Is a Dream Come True
For years, Hollywood had attempted to adapt Neil Gaiman's seminal comic-book series The Sandman into a movie or TV show, with no project ever making it in front of the camera. The excuses were always the same: It's too weird. It's too complex. It's just too unadaptable. But Gaiman kept the, ahem, dream alive, insisting that a screen adaptation was not only possible but also didn't need to make major alterations to the core text. He eventually found like-minded cohorts in writer/producers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, and together the three spearheaded The Sandman TV series that launches today on Netflix.
Collider
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
Collider
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Nope': What Was Going on With the Cinematographer Antlers Holst?
Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope has once again inspired great conversations surrounding the treatment of film crews. The film’s protagonists – Emerald (Keke Palmer) and O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) – run a horse training business. There’s also the cinematographer Antlers Holst who only joins the crew once he sees how dangerous the alien Jean Jacket can be. And then he nearly gets the entire group killed when he pushes for one last shot of the creatures’ insides. So, what is his deal? Holst, played well by Michael Wincott, appears to be a representative of the best and the worst of the Hollywood “dream industry,” capturing both the ingenuity of craftsmen and the toxic qualities that only bring people down for profits.
Collider
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': 9 Best Negan Quotes
Long after his days on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took the world of The Walking Dead by storm when he joined the hit AMC show as Negan, Season 6's primary villain who committed some of the most brutal murders in the show's history. In recent seasons, Negan has become more...
Collider
11 Best Films of Wim Wenders From 'The American Friend' to 'Lightning Over Water'
Few directors are as gifted at embodying the tactile sensation of in-between-ness as German icon Wim Wenders. Even when Wenders isn’t making one of his beloved road odysseys, the characters in his pictures are constantly roaming, searching, forever looking for a place to call home, if only for a short while. A pioneer of the New German Cinema, Wenders is and was a bonafide visionary, and also the rare case of a filmmaker whose minor works remain fascinating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Nope': Who Are the Fake-Out Aliens?
Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers.Going into Nope, no one knew exactly what the plot would entail. The trailer, as most do these days, seemed to give away too much detail, showing a flying saucer dropping from the clouds, hinting that this would be Jordan Peele’s version of an alien invasion film. Many fans didn’t trust that idea, however. It seemed too easy for the complicated mind of Jordan Peele, who gave us such twists and turns with Get Out and Us.
Collider
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
Westworld season 4, episode 7 recap: William’s back in black
The end is coming. Not just for Westworld’s remaining robot hosts and odd surviving human, but perhaps for the show itself. With declining viewership and the tumultuous fall-out of the Warner Bros/Discovery merger going on behind the scenes, there’s still no news about whether the series will return for a fifth season. As it stands, there’s now just one final episode left to conclude this convoluted tale, and this instalment’s spate of major character deaths seems to suggest we really could be close to drawing the curtain on this rollercoaster six-year epic.What that means is that while much of...
Collider
The Best Cooking Shows on Hulu Right Now
Call it #foodgasm or #foodporn, watching good food being cooked and plated is a very comforting experience, particularly for those who enjoy the entire culinary process. It’s aspirational, for one. That’s why cooking shows attract all kinds of audiences – those who love to cook, those who love to eat, and those who aspire to cook like pros.
Collider
How to Watch 'I Love My Dad': Is the Patton Oswalt Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
Father-son relationships are not always the easiest to navigate and sometimes, one party goes to extreme lengths just to make it work with the other. However, the lengths that Chuck goes to just to connect with his son in the film I Love My Dad is one that we don’t see every day. I Love My Dad tells the story of Chuck (Patton Oswalt) and his son, Franklin (James Morosini). The two have a strained relationship, not for Franklin’s lack of trying. Fed up, Franklin cuts off his dad by blocking him on all social media platforms. When Chuck realizes this, he creates a fake social media profile, impersonating “Becca” to reconnect with his son. However, Franklin falls in love with “Becca” and soon, Chuck finds himself taking Franklin on a road trip to meet up with “Becca.” The inspiration for I Love My Dad was drawn from Morosini’s real-life experience with his own father.
Collider
Gird Your Loins, The First Images From the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Musical Are Here
This week Entertainment Weekly shared the first-look images of the musical based on the 2003 novel and 2006 movie whose title let us know what the Devil’s favorite fashion brand is. The Devil Wears Prada musical’s images showcase most of the cast, the creative set design which brings to life on the stage the Runway magazine’s headquarters, and the highly fashionable costume design.
Collider
Why Do We Love Stories About Kids on Bikes So Much?
The logo for Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s era-defining production company, depicts a familiar scene: a silhouette of a boy on a bicycle, tilted upward as though it were about to fly, with a strange-looking creature in the basket. This is, of course, taken from the most famous scene in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Spielberg’s 1982 classic about a young boy and his benevolent, Reese’s-loving alien friend. Not only does the logo represent one of the company’s biggest and earliest successes (E.T. was only their third movie, released just a week after another feature of theirs, Poltergeist), it neatly encapsulates why Amblin’s legendary 80s output remains beloved. Everything that’s ever been described as “Amblin-esque,” from Stranger Things to Paper Girls, is aiming for the lasting power of that flying bicycle framed by the full moon.
Collider
The 10 Best Episodes of 'Westworld' According to IMDb
Westworld is an amusement park. Only the wealthy can afford to attend as it is a completely immersive experience, allowing guests to live in a replica of the old American West. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are two of the park’s hosts. Hosts are extremely sophisticated robots that look and feel authentically human, and highly advanced artificial intelligence completes the illusion. Guests of the park are free to do with the hosts as they wish, and since guests tend to be as ruthless as they are wealthy, that includes every carnal desire and criminal impulse.
Comments / 0