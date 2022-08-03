THQ Nordic Publishing 'AEW: Fight Forever;' Wrestling Games Now Almost A Circle

Read on digg.com
digg.com
We're Living In A Triple-A Video Game "Drought" And It's Just Fine
Don't let the lack of blockbuster video game releases for the second half of 2022 fool you: this gaming "drought" may not be a bad thing for gamers.
digg.com
'MultiVersus' Vs 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Digital Foundry Tech Review
Comparisons to Nintendo's original "Smash Bros." series are inevitable but the Unreal Engine 4 at this new contender's heart gives it a unique visual style.
digg.com
'Bayonetta 3' Rating Reveals New Plot Details
It's only a matter of months until the witch is back in action.
digg.com
John Carmack Tells The Origin Story Of How 'Doom' Came To Be
John Carmack is a legendary programmer, co-founder of id Software, and lead programmer of many revolutionary video games.
digg.com
Alternative Game Engine The Machinery Has Been Cancelled, With Devs Told To Delete All Trace Of It
A short email announcing the project's death was as unexpected as it was unexplained.
digg.com
Inside The Violent, Misogynistic World Of TikTok's New Star, Andrew Tate
Observer investigation reveals how the ex-kickboxer and Big Brother contestant from Luton has gone from obscurity to global internet fame in months.
digg.com
'Super Mario 64' Becomes A First-Person Horror Game
Please come to the castle. I am a ghost and want to murder you.
digg.com
GameStop Sold NFT Games Without 'Consent,' Dev Claims
The video game retailer's pivot to NFT auction house continues to brew controversy.
digg.com
Square Enix Reportedly Worried That 'Tomb Raider' And 'Deus Ex' 'Cannibalised' Sales Of Its Japanese Games
The "Final Fantasy" developer is also reportedly looking to sell stakes in remaining studios.
digg.com
HBO Max And Discovery+ To Merge Into Single Streaming Service
The company is considering a free, ad-supported version of the combined streaming platform, WarnerMedia Discovery chief David Zaslav said on Thursday.
