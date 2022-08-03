ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
US 103.3
US 103.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on us1033.com

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look

Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
US 103.3

Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas

Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

North Dakota And Minnesota- It’s The Sturgis Music Lineup

KISS is not actually going to be at Sturgis 2022. But the band Hairball is surely going to kopykat plenty of KISS during their 3-night run at Sturgis. Hairball (pictured) is just one of a huge variety of music you'll hear roaring around South Dakota's Black Hills from August 5th through 14th.
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
California State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Entertainment
City
Thompson, ND
US 103.3

The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States

Spelling comes easy for some, others not so much. Even if you're a genius and you are a national spelling bee champion, everybody slips up. There are some words that just don't compute. Side Note: I had to triple check that I spelled "Misspelled" correctly because the irony and embarrassment...
CELEBRITIES
US 103.3

North Dakota On The Watch For Invasive Jumping Worms

"Jumping worms"- also known as Jersey wrigglers, crazy snake worms, and wood eels. Whatever you call these intensive invaders, they're very destructive not just to gardens, but to entire forests. Before we dig into why these wigglers are so darn devastating let's meet these slimy soil killers. Jumping worms have...
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)

Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Snyder
US 103.3

Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names (Zap). VOLUME V

FLASHER, MAX, ZAP, FORT SAUERKRAUT, KREM, ALMONT, HUFF, HAZEN AND MORE!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
POLITICS
US 103.3

Illegal Baby Names In North Dakota & America

Let's face it, what you name your child is pretty important. Pick the wrong name and your kid could be paying for it for the rest of his or her life. I had my son's name picked out well before I was even married. It was premeditated and to be honest, it would've been a deal-breaker if my future wife wasn't on board with it. Luckily, I found a woman who loved it from the get-go. "Hunter" is what I had picked out. It's a symbol of something extremely special to me and my life.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dakotan#Ivory#Got Talent#Thompson High School#Tiktok
US 103.3

U-Pick, We Pick North Dakota!

Orchards in North Dakota?? And even U-Picks that have fruit? Wait.. What?!. That's right, a state known for extreme temperatures too cold for most fruit other than apples, tomatoes, wild plums, and chokecherries... and let's be real Humans!!... There is more to U-Pick than just CORN in the Dakotas!. NDSU...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
US 103.3

[VIDEO] Near Miss Tornado At North Dakota State Fair?

Scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled across this incredible video. It captures Friday night's weather scare. It looks like there's a formation of a tornado behind the main stage at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. Take a look at this:. A woman named Donna Murschel-Helgeson shared this video to...
MINOT, ND
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy