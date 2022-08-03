North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent

Let's face it, what you name your child is pretty important. Pick the wrong name and your kid could be paying for it for the rest of his or her life. I had my son's name picked out well before I was even married. It was premeditated and to be honest, it would've been a deal-breaker if my future wife wasn't on board with it. Luckily, I found a woman who loved it from the get-go. "Hunter" is what I had picked out. It's a symbol of something extremely special to me and my life.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO