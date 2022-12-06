ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Meta Oculus Quest 2 deals in December 2022

By John Levite
While the Oculus Quest 2, also known as the Meta Quest 2, has been around for a while at this point, it is still one of the most popular virtual reality headsets around. Since it can work as a standalone device or connect to your PC for even more possibilities, it's great for everyone from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. The biggest problem with the VR headset is the lack of great Oculus Quest 2 deals. Oftentimes, the headset has had trouble just staying in stock.

The Oculus Quest 2 deals can get a little creative sometimes. Direct discounts are rare, but bundles are common. We have seen the Meta website offer discounts on video games, accessories, or just include a gift card that can be used in the Meta store for whatever you want. When looking for the best Oculus Quest 2 deals, look for the best accessories that go with it such as a discount on the Oculus Link that lets you connect it to your PC or a free carrying case so it can come with you on the road. When there has been a direct discount it is usually on an older version or a refurbished device, and those can be really great deals, too, if you get them from the right retailers.

The Oculus Quest 2 has actually recently increased in price surprisingly. It is $100 more expensive now than it was a while back. While that is rough for anyone looking for deals, it should mean that as time goes on we do see more price drops considering how rare they were before. Another change is that the VR headset no longer requires a Facebook account but rather a new Meta account.

You can also save by finding other options than the proprietary accessories, such as our list of the best Oculus Link alternatives .

More Oculus Quest 2 sales:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TETN_0h3YLNWi00

 BEST DEAL

New Oculus Quest 2 128GB $400 $349.99 at Meta

Get Resident Evil 4 AND Beat Saber for free with this deal! This is probably the best deal you'll fiwnd on the VR headset anywhere at the moment. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07t4pP_0h3YLNWi00

New 256GB Meta Quest 2 $500 $497.52 at Amazon

It's only a few bucks off right now, but Amazon has historically had the best price on this VR headset. Hopefully it's a sign of things to come. It still comes with a free copy of rhythm game Beat Saber, too.

Oculus Quest 2 128GB & 256GB refurbished $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon has refurbished versions of the 128GB VR headset on sale for $50 off and the 256GB version on sale for $70 off. These are covered by a new Renewed Premium program that gives you a one-year warranty among other promises of quality and such. This is a program started by Meta, so the units are good. Best Buy also has refurb units available. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDHM3_0h3YLNWi00

Oculus Quest 2 128GB and 256GB refurbished $399 $349.99 at Meta

If you'd rather upgrade to the 256GB version, try the Meta website which still has refurbished units in stock for the same $50 discount. So far other retailers offering this deal have been selling out while the Meta site has not, so it's a good alternative if you can't find the refurbs elsewhere. View Deal

Where to find the Oculus Quest 2:

Oculus Quest 2 128GB or 256GB at Amazon

The stock at Amazon regularly fluctuates, especially recently. You can often find it being sold by third parties, but it definitely won't be on sale in that case. You can also check out the bundles and see if any of those become available. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xw8t4_0h3YLNWi00

Oculus Quest 2 and accessories at B&H Photo

B&H is another great online retailer where you can find all of the headset variations and all of the official accessories. Choose exactly what you want and maybe even find a bundle or two. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vQFE_0h3YLNWi00

Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets at Walmart

Walmart has been one of the best places to not only find the VR headset in stock but find it on sale as well. For example, the Oculus Quest 2 used to have a 64GB version and Walmart had those at a low price just around a month ago. They are sold out now, but it's an option worth keeping an eye on if you're looking to save. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVBpp_0h3YLNWi00

Oculus Quest 2 at Target

At Target you can find the Oculus Quest 2 in stock in the 128GB or 256GB version. You can find all the accessories, even ones on sale. And you can even save some money with things like Target Circle, which often has big one-time discounts on electronics, or the Target RedCard that can save you 5% on any purchase. View Deal

