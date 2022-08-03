ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Grace's "Batgirl" Was Just Cancelled, And The Twitter World Has Some Words

By Joshua Correa
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nf6kp_0h3YKfBT00

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shelve Leslie Grace's Batgirl. This comes as a shock to many as the film had already finished filming and was nearly at the end of post-production. Variety notes how Batgirl originally was meant for HBO Max under the old regime before newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made his way into the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4aY4_0h3YKfBT00
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Zaslav's first point of action was to change the previous regime's strategy of releasing films on both HBO Max and theaters simultaneously. His focus was to be on films that would have a theatrical release and then make their way to the streaming service. He has already canceled several projects including Scoob! , and as usual people on Twitter have words for this latest axe of Batgirl .

DC Entertainment/Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

1. I wonder how the actors will feel about working on any other future projects with the company.

If the rumors about Batgirl’s cancelled release are true, there is absolutely no excuse for that. Leslie Grace deserves better. Brendan Fraser deserves better. Michael Keaton deserves better. The fans deserve better. Batgirl deserves better!

@michaelp93 08:46 PM - 02 Aug 2022

2. With all the Ezra Miller toxicity, I feel like more and more people will wonder the same. Poor Michael Keaton, who has been a part of both projects.

The fact that DC are willing to cancel Batgirl, a movie that's had ZERO production issues, just to supposedly save a bit of money, but haven't cancelled The Flash despite that movie's production being an utter nightmare and its main star being toxic... it's genuinely bizarre.

@sapphyreblayze 10:21 PM - 02 Aug 2022

3. Where's the petition at?

A movie featuring a Latina Batgirl, a trans character &amp; actress, Brendan Fraser’s comeback &amp; Michael Keaton has been cancelled.. just wow.Congratulations David Zaslav, you officially killed the DC Extended Universe. #RELEASETHEBATGIRLMOVIE

@BIackCanaryFilm 09:22 PM - 02 Aug 2022

4. There are some rumors saying the screen tests didn't fare well for the film, adding more speculation on why the film got canned. Guess we will never know.

BATGIRL cancelled for being too awful to watch as WB tries to clean up the mess that is the DCU

@__RiseAgain__ 09:18 PM - 02 Aug 2022

5. This will be one hell of a tax write-off for the company if this is true.

‘BATGIRL’ was cancelled so it could take a tax write-down.This was seen internally as the most financially sound way to recoup the costs compared to a HBO Max or theatrical release. (Source: https://t.co/ut4DNx8A4d)

@DiscussingFilm 12:42 AM - 03 Aug 2022

6.

Warner Bros Discovery canceled Batgirl for taxes. A multi billion dollar company isn’t competent enough to handle their funds correctly, leaving hundreds of peoples to pay the consequences of their hard work being thrown in the gutter for nobody to see.

@younityyy 01:18 AM - 03 Aug 2022

7. Damn, and I thought my student debt was bad.

Batgirl being cancelled is sad but unsuprising.Discovery inherited $43 billion in AT&amp;T's debt when it acquired Warner Bros. They're going to be cautious and scrape for every single penny.The next decade isn't going to be a good one for DC, or DC fans.

@Nash076 08:03 AM - 03 Aug 2022

8. Who's ready for more Morbius?! Not me.

"Oh no Batgirl got cancelled" We do not care, where is our 3rd Morbius rerelease Sony?

@Scorch_Shot 10:23 AM - 03 Aug 2022

9. Never knew Walter White was so invested.

Me seeing Keaton's Batman get removed from the DCEU vs me seeing the rest of the Batgirl movie get cancelled

@bluboy43 10:03 PM - 02 Aug 2022

10. A little recap for those of you who want to know.

-Rock Booed at SDCC for #BlackAdam-#Superpets Flops-Ben Affleck returns for #Aquaman2-Alan Horn returns to WarnerBros-Batgirl cancelled

@Stuntman_MIK3 10:05 PM - 02 Aug 2022

11. The love for Brendan Fraser, among others, is real out here in the streets.

I had zero feelings positive or negative about the Batgirl film being cancelled until I found out that BRENDAN FRASER WAS IN IT. How DARE you deprive me of Brendan Fraser.

@AmandaAndHat 02:43 PM - 03 Aug 2022

12. Could it be? Let me put my tin foil hat on first.

This hurt WB’s feelings so badly they cancelled Batgirl https://t.co/IipYe6IEWe

@SiddhantAdlakha 06:01 AM - 03 Aug 2022

13. Ruh roh, could this be the new norm?

Batgirl and Scoob cancellations set a horrible precedent, if these movies can be canceled for tax write offs in order to make quick and easy money, also ensuring the work will never see the light of day, who’s to say other studios won’t follow in WB’s footsteps to do the same?

@_TheSmartAlec1 03:20 PM - 03 Aug 2022

14. As John Campea says, "The ax of Zaslav strikes again."

Since taking over, David Zaslav has cancelled CNN+, a bunch of CW shows, AND Batgirl.Makes you wonder if he’s bold enough to scrap The Flash entirely and bring back Zack Snyder 🫣

@geekculturexp 09:01 PM - 02 Aug 2022

15. I'm still scratching my head, too.

I'm livid, I had been away from Twitter for a few days to come back and find out #Batgirl got canceled. It was FINISHED! Why?!?!😥

@ComCodyCC2224 03:54 PM - 03 Aug 2022
Warner Bros. Disovery / Via giphy.com

It's unfortunate I won't get to see the first Afro-Latina as the main superhero, but what do you think of this cancellation? Were you excited about this film or not? Let me know in the comments below.

