Leslie Grace's "Batgirl" Was Just Cancelled, And The Twitter World Has Some Words

wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Batgirl’s Directors And Star Leslie Grace Responds To Warner Bros. Pulling The Movie Before Its Release
Batgirl has officially been scrapped, despite its massive budget and killer cast.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
People
'Batgirl' Directors 'Shocked' by News of Studio Canceling Movie: 'We Still Can't Believe It'
The Batgirl directors are "saddened" their movie won't be released to fans. On Tuesday, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled plans to release two movies that were deep into production: animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt and live-action DC Comics movie Batgirl. The superhero movie reportedly already cost $90 million, but the studio no longer will release the film on streaming or in theaters.
Warners Says It Has a 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled the 10-year plan for DC. It's no secret that a lot of DC Comics properties have been underutilized, and even the films that have been released are notoriously hit-or-miss. The DCEU hasn't really known what to do ever since Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy finished up. As a result, they're taking things in a new direction.
Jane Fonda Confessed Her Biggest Plastic Surgery Regret And Why She Stopped Doing It
"I don’t know, if I had it to do over, if I would do it."
‘Batgirl’ Debacle Pushes DC Back Once Again
Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making bad movies. At least, that’s the common refrain on social media now that David Zaslav, chief executive of the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery, is in charge. What seems to be a more accurate assessment is that Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making movies that aren’t guaranteed to line company coffers. The cancellations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which until Tuesday were both in postproduction, have sent shock waves through Hollywood. In the case of Batgirl, social media pundits claimed the film was shelved because it was so bad it...
hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
Family's Hidden Secret! Joe Manganiello's Great-Grandfather Was a Black Slave, Not Related To Anyone With Famous Last Name
Actor Joe Manganiello got a surprise of a lifetime when he uncovered his family's hidden past, including that his fifth great-grandfather was an enslaved Black man and his famous last name isn't his surname at all, Radar has learned. The double bombshell came when the Magic Mike star, 45, was featured on PBS’ Finding Your Roots. Before the episode aired, the show's host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., called Manganiello with the explosive news.“My family and I had a betting pool of what it is, like what’s so bad that you can’t announce it on the episode?" Manganiello, who is married...
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
Popculture
'Scoob!' Sequel Canceled: Scooby-Doo's 'Holiday Haunt' Joins 'Batgirl' in Warner Bros.' Trash Pile
Batgirl is not the only Warner Bros. movie the studio scrapped on Tuesday. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie, was also canceled. It's unclear how far along Holiday Haunt was in production, but it was included in a December 2021 teaser of upcoming HBO Max projects.
ComicBook
Joker 2 Will Take Place in Iconic DC Location
Joker 2 is flying over the cuckoo's nest and into Arkham Asylum, among the most iconic locations in the Batman universe. Director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux reportedly takes place inside the psychiatric hospital for Gotham City's criminally insane, which houses most of the Dark Knight's notorious rogue's gallery in the DC Comics. The sequel, set to begin production later this year and release in theaters in October 2024, roughly translates its subtitle to "shared psychosis," hinting at a bad romance between criminal clown Arthur Fleck and Arkham psychiatrist Harley Quinn.
Here's Everything You Need To Know About The "DC League Of Super-Pets" Cast
It's no surprise why their voices are so familiar.
‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie
Warner Bros. axing 'Batgirl' hit DC fans hard. Is there a chance other comic book films could face the same fate?
