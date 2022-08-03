Retail investors' bullishness for Tesla is the highest in 2 years ahead of vote on EV maker's stock split

Read on africa.businessinsider.com
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
Elon Musk says Tesla would continue to do very well even if he was kidnapped by aliens or 'went back to my home planet'
Elon Musk said that Tesla would continue to do well even if he was kidnapped by aliens. However, he intends to stay as long as he can be useful, he said at Tesla's 2022 Cyber Roundup. Musk was responding to a question from a stock owner regarding the company's succession...
Asian stocks mixed after US job gain paves way for rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation. “Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
Elon Musk confirms he has 9 kids with 3 women and claims a falling birthrate means a 'slow death' for civilization
Elon Musk, who had his first child at 29 years of age, confirmed he has 9 kids with 3 women. He told The Full Send podcast that a low birth rate was the biggest threat facing the world. Mark Cuban had asked Musk how many kids he'd have, to which...
Elon Musk reveals more details about his 'very small' $45,000 property in South Texas
Elon Musk says he lives in a "very small" 3-bedroom house in South Texas. He said it was half a mile away from SpaceX's South Texas rocket factory. The Tesla and SpaceX chief made the comments during an appearance on the Full Send podcast. Elon Musk says he lives in...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Snickers parent company Mars Wrigley issues apology to China for suggesting Taiwan is an independent country
Snickers found itself in hot water after saying Taiwan was an independent country during a promotional event for a new limited-edition candy bar.
We tried a Costco hot dog for the first time. Here's how it compares with the other food court staples on the menu.
Costco's hot dog stole the show and the price made it taste all that nicer — unlike the bizarre chicken bake and the overly sweet ice cream sundae.
Apple reportedly warned suppliers not to use 'made in Taiwan' labels on products to avoid angering China following Nancy Pelosi's visit
Apple said suppliers should avoid identifying Taiwan as independent of China to side-step possible supply chain disruption from Chinese scrutiny.
French utility Veolia agrees to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 billion euros
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - French utility company Veolia confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion), in a deal aimed at resolving antitrust concerns.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns.
The wealthy are splurging on Ferraris, Gucci handbags, and expensive Champagne, while McDonald's customers can't afford combo meals
Rich people are more insulated from inflation, which means they're still shopping for luxury goods. Luxury companies like LVMH, Kering, Ferrari, and Hermès are reaping the benefits. Still, some worry that the Ukraine war, China lockdowns, or recession could hurt their bottom line. As inflation continues to squeeze consumers...
