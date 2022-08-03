ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida's Space Coast. The truck driver “advised she observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving," the report said.

The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.

Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Driving on eggshells around buses and in school zones

‘Tis the season for big cheeses and small progeny to commence in their daily rituals of tracing the same paths to and from their learning hives. Yes, schools are back in session and in the height of summer, no less. With drivers no less reckless and dangerous than way back in May and with just about every school meeting every day in person, the need exists for reminders on how to behave around buses and schools.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Interstate 95#Interstate Highway#Florida Highway Patrol#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy