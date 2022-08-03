Read on www.discoverourcoast.com
WWEEK
Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic
After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
discoverourcoast.com
Gearhart Art Walk August 2022
GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way. Sunsets and seascapes will be featured at this gallery. Refreshments and...
kptv.com
On the Go at Clark County Fair
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fair kicks off Friday with plenty of food, rides, performances and much more!. The Clark County Fair is back in Ridgefield after two years away due to the pandemic. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes until Sunday, Aug. 14. Concerts will...
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Heat Advisory: Hot weather expected in the Northwest this Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following the recent long heat wave, the forecast for Portland is showing no indication for cooler temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are expected to warm up to the upper 90s Sunday, nearing 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from Sunday into Monday...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
hillsboroherald.com
1880s Farm House Tries To Hang On Against Industrial Onslaught
The Hillsboro Herald and our staff often take on stories designed to make our readers think and understand the greater context and world in which we live. All things are not as they seem, and behind every story, there is a much bigger one. A couple of months back, our Matt Andersen and Ginny Mapes wrote a story about an iconic and historical banker, John C Shute. His first home was built on the Tualatin Plains on the Constable Land Claim. The classic farmhouse was built in the 1880s and placed on 80 acres of the most beautiful farmland in Washington.
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
kptv.com
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
kptv.com
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday...
Hillsboro Police Log: Groom leaving wedding arrested for DUII
The Hillsboro Police Department reports on calls for service from July 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 18 A person left their keys in their car with the doors unlocked in the 500 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. The vehicle was stolen. A few hours later, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex and returned to the owner. A vehicle entering the highway near...
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
kptv.com
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
SW Washington 2022 primary results here
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure
Edgar Garcia Garfias was on his way home from work on the Tualatin Valley Highway when he suddenly noticed a silver truck behind him with flashing red-and-blue lights. Garcia Garfias turned left to pull over when another unmarked car pulled right in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, he said.
