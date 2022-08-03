Abortion is banned again in Kentucky after a ruling this week by a Court of Appeals judge. Now lawyers for the state’s two abortion providers have asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate a lower court’s injunction against the laws so that abortion care can continue. LINK NKY Government and Politics Reporter Mark Payne has the latest and breaks down a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would remove the right to abortion.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO