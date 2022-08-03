‘Monarch,’ New Country Music Drama, Drops New Song, ‘American Cowgirl’ [Listen]

Read on theboot.com
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
TODAY.com
Country band Lady A says member Charles Kelley is embarking on ‘journey to sobriety’
One of country music's hottest bands is postponing an upcoming tour so one of its members can focus on their health. On Thursday, Lady A announced that its Request Line tour is on hold until next year while Charles Kelley embarks on "a journey to sobriety." The group broke the...
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer
Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat
Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
Luke Bryan Getting Drilled In The Balls With A Full Beer Is An All-Time Country Concert Moment
Luke Bryan is known for putting on quite the show. Fireworks, ass shaking, beer drinking… it’s really… something. And to be honest, I’m kind of surprised the American Idol judge is still selling out arenas like he is. At 46 years old, he’s still up there...
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
See Rare Photo Of ‘American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe’s Younger Girlfriend
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has moved on since getting divorced in 2021. He was previously married to Jodi Wolfe and shares a 10-year-old daughter with her named Charlie Faeth. Now, Mike has been dating Leticia Cline for about a year. While they have been dating for a while, the...
‘American Idol’ Finalist Reveals How She ‘Broke the Rules’ to Stay Afloat
More than 10 years after being dubbed runner-up on the ninth season of “American Idol,” Crystal Bowersox opens up about how she ended up having to cheat on the show in order to stay afloat. While recently speaking to Insider, the “American Idol” star revealed that the show...
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
