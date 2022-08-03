This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County

Read on 1037theloon.com
Related
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
valleynewslive.com
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
voiceofalexandria.com
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
RELATED PEOPLE
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
DL-Online
This legendary campsite at WE Fest even hosts mini-concerts
DETROIT LAKES — There are many legendary people at campsites in the WE Fest grounds during the three-day country music festival. Some are known for offering friendship and a refreshing beverage, some entertaining games, and others go the distance in decorating their campsite. The Midland Publishing campsite may be...
2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty
ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty. A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
DL-Online
Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening
DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
Stearns County Extends Transportation Sales Tax to 2027
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will continue collecting a 0.25% local option transportation sales tax for another five years to help pay for road construction projects. County commissioners on Tuesday approved extending the sales tax through 2027. The sales tax is charged on purchases throughout Stearns County and has amounted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Police Officer Accidentally Drops Drunk Man Off At Wrong Home
Apparently, the police department doesn't provide that kind of service terribly often, but there were no taxi services running that night.
DL-Online
A rude awakening: Perham police officer drops off intoxicated man at wrong home
PERHAM — A Perham police officer drove an intoxicated man about 10 miles outside of city limits, down a long gravel driveway and allowed him to enter a farmhouse. The problem was, he didn’t live there. The homeowner, Kristen Brown, said around 1 a.m. Monday, July 25, her...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Vargas
(Vergas)--Authorities in Otter Tail County have identified the victim in a fatal crash near Vergas. According to the report, George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash late last week. Hough was reportedly riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4,...
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0