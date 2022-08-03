ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Commission on the Status of Women Hosts ‘Equity in Women’s Health Care’ Breakfast August 27

Greensboro, North Carolina
 4 days ago

In honor of Women’s Equality Day, the Commission on the Status of Women will host their annual special breakfast program, “Equity in Women's Health Care: Identifying and Removing the Barriers for Equal Access,” from 8-10 am Saturday, August 27 at the Terrace at the Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Cone Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle will be the keynote speaker.

The cost is $25 per person or $200 per table. Space is limited. For tickets, contact Jodie Stanley at 336-412-5748. RSVP by August 22 to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Cagle, an obstetrician-gynecologist, was the first woman and the first physician to lead the Cone Health system. She was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 10 Women Leaders to Watch for 2021, among many other awards and honor. She currently serves on the Health Equity Board for the North Carolina Hospital Association Center.

The mission of the Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro. Learn more about the commission at greensboro-nc.gov/csw.

