ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Kitten Euthanized After Being Allegedly Thrown from Grey Sedan in Carmel Mountain Ranch

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJDOs_0h3YBhCO00
San Diego Humane Society logo

The San Diego Humane Society asked for the public’s help Wednesday in a felony animal cruelty investigation after an orange kitten allegedly was thrown from a car window in the Carmel Mountain Ranch community.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the SDHS, which added that the cat was reportedly thrown from the passenger side of a grey sedan traveling west on Camino Del Norte, near Carmel Mountain Road.

A good Samaritan brought the kitten to the shelter, but the animal was unable to use her back legs.

“Sadly, her injuries were severe and our team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her,” the agency tweeted.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the SDHS Humane Law Enforcement department or submit an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Mountain Ranch, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness

A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
RAMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cat#Pets#The Carmel Mountain Ranch#Sdhs#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Times of San Diego

Man, 87, Found Dead in Scripps Ranch Swimming Pool

An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a backyard swimming pool in Scripps Ranch, authorities reported. The fatality in the 11700 block of Birch Glen Court was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The name of the deceased was withheld pending family notification.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced for 1987 Ramona Double Murder at 4-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

A man who gunned down two men at a 4-year-old girl’s birthday party in Ramona 35 years ago, then fled the country, was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in state prison. Jose Angel Solorio, 62, was convicted by a San Diego jury of two counts of second-degree murder for the June 7, 1987, killings of German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which took place at an apartment on B Street, where a celebration was held for the birthday of German Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy