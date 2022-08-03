Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter among 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players filing lawsuit against PGA Tour

Read on www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Wyndham Championship: Joohyung Kim claims maiden PGA Tour title after threatening '59 round'
Kim, who quadruple-bogeyed his opening hole of the tournament on Thursday, went into the final round two strokes off the pace but pulled clear of the field by playing an eight-hole stretch in eight under on his way to a brilliant nine-under 61. The 20-year-old ended the week on 20...
SkySports
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston says he would have to consider offer from LIV Golf, reflects on thumb injury
The 33-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a thumb injury that he says left him in a "dark place", understands why players are lured by the riches of the Saudi-backed league, with Henrik Stenson one of the most recent big names to sign up. That decision cost Stenson the chance...
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai defeats In Gee Chun in play-off at Muirfield to win maiden major
The South African took a five-shot lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained three ahead until a triple-bogey at the par-four 15th dropped her level with three-time major winner In Gee Chun. Chun closed a one-under 70 and set the clubhouse target at 10 under, as Buhai saved...
SkySports
The Unfinishable Golf Hole | Cazoo Open
Brandon Stone and Jeff Winther take on the 465-yard par four first hole at the famed Celtic Manor Resort. Armed with three joker cards, this task is about strategy as well as skill!
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Sungjae Im and Brandon Wu tied for lead at PGA Tour's weather-delayed Wyndham Championship
Play was suspended twice during Saturday's third round, the first at 12.20pm (USA Eastern Time) and the second at 4.15 pm at Sedgefield Country Club. The first delay lasted for one hour and five minutes before the round resumed. The 74 players who have yet to complete the third round...
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai moves five ahead and closing on major victory at Muirfield
Buhai made five birdies in a six-hole stretch on her way to a stunning seven-under 64, adding three more birdies on the back nine before a final-hole birdie set the clubhouse target at 14 under. The 33-year-old holds a commanding advantage over 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno and overnight leader In...
Comments / 0