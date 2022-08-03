Read on www.theplaidhorse.com
Baby Born With Four Arms And Four Legs Hailed As A ' Miracle Of Nature'.
A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Hunter Biden Frustrates Neighbors With Malibu Move Leaving Former Digs A 'Tent City'
Last year, Hunter Biden packed his bags and made the move from the trendy, beachfront neighborhood of Venice in Los Angeles to the sunny streets of Malibu. His former neighbors were left furious when their upscale district was suddenly teeming with tents as California's homelessness problems continue to escalate. Article...
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Yellowstone National Park Workers Watch in Horror as Huge Group of Tourists Walk Directly Into Bison Herd
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Upstate Hiker Encounters a Rare Rattler! You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!
Does your fear of rattlesnakes - or any snake- prevent you from going into the woods? If you said yes, you're not alone!. There are people who will not hike because they're afraid of being attacked by a rattlesnake - and I totally get it. Snakes freak people out, and for good reason - one could be lurking anywhere; under a rock, beneath a shrub, or blending right in with the trail.
Mother Mare Valiantly Fights Off A Large Number Of Wild Stallions To Protect Her Newborn Foal
The brutality of nature at its finest. We often times don’t have to see what mothers have to go through in the wild, constantly fending off predators in an effort to keep her and her children safe. That’s why you’ll see mother bears go berserk when she feels like...
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Watch As A Grandma Sweet-Talks A Giant Bear At Her Cabin, Directs It To Politely Close Door
Nobody can calm you down like granny. Sometimes, maybe grandma is off her rocker and instead of calming the grandkids down, she moves out to the sticks in New Jersey (Highland Lakes) and becomes part of the bear family as she puts it. “I live in NJ and in a...
After Three Years Of Searching, Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
Photo of Crab With 'Human Teeth' Horrifies Internet
"Bro got better teeth than British people," one user commented on the picture.
Fishermen Rescue Bald Eagle From The Clutches Of An Octopus Near Vancouver Island
It’s no secret that bald eagles are some of the most fierce birds to roam the skies. Hell, why else would they be the national bird of the United States, a unifying symbol of strength, freedom and courage. These majestic creatures perfectly exemplify the 50 stars and 13 bars,...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
Oblivious Guy Lays Passed Out In The Grass While Two Moose Wander Around Him In Breckenridge, Colorado
Imagine chilling on the lawn, soaking up the sun, and you end up dozing off for a few minutes…. And you’re awakened by a massive moose stomping on your head. That’s just something you don’t see here in South Carolina. Ever. Or the southeast in general…. However,...
The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
