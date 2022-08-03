Read on westkentuckystar.com
Road closure planned for Tuesday in southern Marshall County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a closure on Tuesday, August 9th, along KY 962-Old Olive Road in southern Marshall County. This daytime closure is expected from 7:30 am, after the morning school bus run, to 2:30 pm, and will allow for the replacement of a cross drain at mile point 1.5.
Fort Massac State Park Looking for Help for Fort Massac Encampment
Fort Massac State Park Looking for Help for Fort Massac Encampment. Fort Massac State Park is looking for an organization to assist parking cars on the park property during this year’s Encampment that will take place in October. Help Contact Chris McGinness –chris.mcginness@illinois.gov for more information.
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
New Faces on the Obion County Commission and Union City Council
Obion County will see some new faces on the County Commission, with a new Councilman also elected for Union City. In County Commission races, District 1 will have a new representative with Kenny Mayo, who received 350 votes. Returning with Mayo will be Dale Frazier with 334 votes, and Ralph...
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton County
Hickman, KY. (August 5, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Tuesday evening collision that claimed the life of a Fulton County man. Just after 7:00 PM on August 2, 2022, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Fulton County Dispatch advising that there was a two vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140 and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and accident reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received
MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
Murray Police Department swear in new officers
The Murray Police Department has welcomed two new officers. Officer Dylan Fowler and Officer Caleb Cope were officially sworn in on Tuesday, August 2nd, by Mayor Bob Rogers. Fowler and Cope will be attending the DOCJT beginning on August 14th.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns of jewelry scam
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jewelry scam. The scammers say they need money for gas or food and offer what they say is real jewelry in return for money. The majority of the time, it the jewelry was real, its value would be far more than the cash the victim gave to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
Manufacturing facility breaks ground in Benton
BENTON - AECI Schirm USA has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility to expand manufacturing services in Benton. The crop / farm manufacturing facility, located near the Benton Municipal Airport across from the former Mariah Boat Factory, will include a new 70,000 square foot facility. Construction is expected to...
New hotel to be built in Marion
MARION - A new hotel will soon be coming to the west side of Marion. Building permit documents show the new hotel will be located on The Hill Avenue across from the current Holiday Inn & Express. The project will come at a cost of $10 million. The name of...
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release three inmates sentenced in Jackson County during week ending Aug. 13
Carbondale tennis player Kai Manzano is ranked 4,243rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 55 total points, split between 55 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 18:52. 18:52.
Mayfield woman arrested following suspicious incident call
A suspicious incident call north of Mayfield Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Mayfield woman. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that deputies were called to the incident at approximately 5:00 am, and were assisted by Mayfield Police officers. During an investigation, 41-year-old Misty Svoboda was allegedly found...
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
