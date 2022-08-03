Clark County Beaches' Tests Showed Safe Levels of e. Coli

A Wisconsin man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then setting their home on fire to allegedly cover up the crime, Radar has learned.Scott Vaningan, 58, faces charges of first-degree intentional, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping in connection with the case.On July 27, neighbors said they heard Vaningan in an intense argument with his girlfriend at the couple’s home in Chippewa Falls and saw a “bald, white male” leaving on a motorcycle around the time a fire was observed at the residence, the Leader-Telegram reported, citing a criminal complaint.According to the document, two separate fires started...

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO