Clark County Beaches' Tests Showed Safe Levels of e. Coli

cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Beginning Ditching Project on W. McMillan on Monday
The City of Marshfield will be starting their portion of the ditching project on W. McMillan St. from Lincoln Ave. extending west approximately 1200 ft., beginning Monday, August 8th. The Street Division will be constructing head/end walls for the new culverts set in place, adding a culvert on the west...
wxpr.org
Explosion kills man in Oneida County, sheriff's race in Lincoln County, Marathon County leaders hear about mining
Man dies when an explosion strikes a garage at an Oneida County home, voters in Lincoln County will decide a sheriff's race August 9th, Marathon County leaders hear from a company that might want to mine in the Town of Easton.
onfocus.news
Officers Assist with Suicidal Male Near McMillan Marsh
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday at 2:40pm, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating an armed suicidal male near the McMillan Marsh. After the male discharged a firearm, Marshfield PD’s armored rescue vehicle was utilized to safely take the male into custody. Several law enforcement...
cwbradio.com
Mid-State Students Complete Stainless Steel Welding Program
Mid-State Technical College celebrated the completers of its summer Stainless Steel Welding technical diploma program in an August 3 graduation on the College’s Marshfield Campus. Eleven students were recognized for completing the six-week program. The Stainless Steel Welding summer program allowed participants to complete the full six credits of...
cwbradio.com
Representative Rozar Receives 2022 "Champion of Economic Development" Award
The Wisconsin Economic Development Association recently presented State Representative Donna Rozar, of Marshfield, with the organization’s 2022 “Champion of Economic Development” legislative award for her leadership on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth and prosperity in Wisconsin. The award was presented at a local business in Marshfield....
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
cwbradio.com
Wausau School Board Officially Considering Vacant Board Seat
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Wausau School District is now officially considering Ka Lo's seat on the Board of Education as vacant. District Clerk Cassie Peck confirmed to WSAU News on Thursday that the board gave Lo until July 15th to submit a formal resignation letter, and when she didn't they decided it would be in the best to consider her late-June media statement as her resignation, citing not only state statue but the board's own guidelines.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
centralwinews.com
End of Cobban Bridge here
Equipment was moved into place the end of July, for slated dismantling of the historic Cobban Bridge. The bridge has been closed for several years, after it was deemed unsafe to travel. Submitted Photo. The end of an era has truly come, as the Cobban Bridge over the Chippewa River,...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in South Dakota
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau man died in a motorcycle crash in Western South Dakota. The State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old George Seliger was traveling westbound on a highway outside Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and was thrown from his 20-20 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
WEAU-TV 13
Family holds celebration of life for Altoona man
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends celebrated the life of 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock who was killed in a hit-and-run last month. Peacock from Altoona was hit by a vehicle on July 3 as he was walking Westbound on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona. The driver of the vehicle has been charged in connection with his death.
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead
LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Found ‘Burned Beyond Recognition’ On Porch, Police Say
A Wisconsin man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then setting their home on fire to allegedly cover up the crime, Radar has learned.Scott Vaningan, 58, faces charges of first-degree intentional, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping in connection with the case.On July 27, neighbors said they heard Vaningan in an intense argument with his girlfriend at the couple’s home in Chippewa Falls and saw a “bald, white male” leaving on a motorcycle around the time a fire was observed at the residence, the Leader-Telegram reported, citing a criminal complaint.According to the document, two separate fires started...
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Wausau man arrested after Stevens Point shooting
Stevens Point police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following a northside shooting early Saturday morning.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Girl Scouts Working on Their Silver Award Project
Two Neillsville girls scouts are working on their silver award project. Larry Hoeser spoke with Karcyn Schmitz and McKendy Barth and they explained the silver award project in more detail. Karcyn: "We're working on our silver award project, which is the second highest award that a girl scout can earn...
