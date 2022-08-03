Meet the characters of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Read on www.today.com
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson said her Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, premiering Friday, is based more on the history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League than the 1992 movie about that organization. "The movie doesn't need to be remade," Jacobson, 38, told...
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released the trailer of the second season of “Delhi Crime.” Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. The cast also includes Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma. The writing team includes Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit...
