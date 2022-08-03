ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Marguerite Kelly, 92

Marguerite Kelly, 92

Marguerite Kelly passed away on August 3rd, 2022 at the age of 92 after a brief illness. Peg was lively and alert up until a few short weeks before her passing. Her smile and laughter will continue to provide a legacy for all who loved her. She never missed a chance to say “I love you.” Peg spent a lifetime caring for people as a nurse. Her greatest pleasure was when surrounded by her family. She especially enjoyed spending the holidays with them.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Overnight Bridge Repair Operations On Washington Street/Independence Avenue On-Ramp

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting overnight bridge repair operations on the Quincy Adams on-ramp from the Washington Street/Independence Avenue intersection, which is located over the Burgin Parkway ramp at exit 42, to Interstate 93 northbound and southbound in Braintree. The bridge repair work will include joint repairs, and the installation of new waterproofing membrane and pavement.
BRAINTREE, MA

