St. Louis Boeing workers accept new contract offer. Company avoids local strike.

The identity of a man police sought near Ransom Saturday afternoon has not been released. Residents across the county Saturday received a couple of alerts from the Sheriff's Office. The first, just after 1, said a male Hispanic with a shot gun was seen in or near a cornfield in the 2700 block of North 15th road. Google describes the area as a one mile square containing the village of Ransom.

RANSOM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO