Erin Napier just had a good cry in her car — and the reason is so relatable

TMZ.com
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
TODAY.com
Hoda and Savannah rock out with Hoda’s daughters at Walker Hayes concert
Country-pop crooner Walker Hayes took over the TODAY plaza Friday morning for a boot-tapping concert, and the crowd that gathered for the show included a couple of very familiar — and very cute — faces. Hoda Kotb brought her family along for the Citi Concert Series performance, including...
TODAY.com
See Hoda’s daughters Haley and Hope meet Walker Hayes
Hoda Kotb introduces her daughters to singer-songwriter Walker Hayes after his performance in the Citi Concert Series. Check out the sweet interaction the big fans had with Hayes!Aug. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com
Have kids who love to read? Come to a event hosted by Jenna Bush Hager
Calling all kid readers! Jenna Bush Hager is going to be reading to a group of kids for a shoot on Monday, August 8 at 12:00 p.m. at Book Culture in Long Island City. If you have or know any kids in your life who might be interested in participating, please fill the form below to account for your kid's attendance! Ideally intended for elementary school-aged kids.
TODAY.com
Alec Baldwin shares video message to Anne Heche after fiery crash leaves her hospitalized
Alec Baldwin and a slew of other celebrities took to social media to send support to Anne Heche after a crash in California Friday left the actor hospitalized. “Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche,” Baldwin said in an Instagram video posted Aug. 6. “There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave.”
Roger E Mosley death: Magnum PI actor dies aged 83
Roger E Mosley has died at the age of 83.The American actor who was best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum PI, died on Sunday (7 August) morning.Mosley’s daughter confirmed his death through a tribute post on Facebook.“Roger E Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum PI passed away at 1.17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the...
TODAY.com
Woman finds hilarious solution to getting inside locked house
Things got a little complicated when two sisters in Ireland made a valiant effort to get back into their locked house through the window. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Aug. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel had a magical anniversary celebration with ‘Saved by the Bell’ star
Jonathan Scott is celebrating the magical day he met girlfriend Zooey Deschanel three years ago. The "Property Brothers" star posted several pics on Instagram showing him and Deschanel posing together at The Magic Castle, a private club for magicians and magic enthusiasts, in Hollywood. In one shot, the lovebirds are...
TODAY.com
Derek Jeter’s daughters paint his nails in rare picture with all 3 kids
Derek Jeter has nailed this whole fatherhood thing. On Thursday, the New York Yankees legend posted a photo of two of his daughters painting his nails while he sits in a chair and shares an exasperated look. “HELP!!!” he captioned the picture, which captured his kids with their backs to...
TODAY.com
'Lost’ star Dominic Monaghan says he’s never watched the series
Dominic Monaghan played Charlie Pace in the hit ABC series "Lost," though he hasn't seen his performance in that role for himself. Monaghan, 45, says he rarely looks at the TV shows and movies that he's done in his career, including "Lost." “It’s just not something I do,” the "Lord...
TODAY.com
Little boy shares all the reasons he likes corn — and there are a lot of them
Corn: the final frontier. Or at least it is according to one adorable little boy and possibly the world’s biggest fan of the cereal grain. On August 4, popular child interview series “Recess Therapy” caught up with a kid who is very, very into the most popular crop grown in the world. Julian Shapiro-Barnum, who interviews kids aged 2 to 9 for the social media show he created and hosts, talked to a little boy who is holding a half-eaten cob of his favorite.
TODAY.com
Selena Gomez says she wants to leave the acting industry to be a mom
Selena Gomez is busier than ever with her successful Hollywood career, but the actor and singer has every intention to one day step back and devote time to starting a family. Gomez, who currently stars in the hit Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building," opened up about wanting a spouse and children during Friday's episode of the TaTaTu video podcast "Giving Back Generation."
TODAY.com
A traffic reporter made 15 Beyoncé references in a segment — and the star’s mom responded
Queen Bey's mom had an NBC Philadelphia traffic reporter's viral Beyoncé-infused traffic report all up in her mind. "This Soo cool !! All Song tittles," Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post sharing NBC traffic reporter Sheila Watko's segment from earlier this week. Watko said she “had to celebrate...
TODAY.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Abigail Spencer opens up on ‘hardest year’ that ‘almost killed’ her
“Grey’s Anatomy” actor Abigail Spencer has celebrated another year around the sun and commemorated her big day by cracking her heart wide open. In an open letter shared on her Instagram page, the actor and Los Angeles-based florist shared a series of photographs alongside her son Roman and model coach J. Alexander. The actor also reflected on turning 41 and what the past year had taught her in terms of mental health and strength.
TODAY.com
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome their 2nd child
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. A rep for Kardashian confirmed the news to TODAY Parents. The duo are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Thompson is also a father to his 5-year-old son, Prince,...
TODAY.com
Producer poses for Sunday Mug Shot with new baby boy!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Nicole in Danville, Indiana; the Oliver family, including a few puppies, in Coventry, Connecticut, and many more. Plus, a shoutout to star producer and friend of Sunday TODAY, Maggie Safstrom, who just welcomed baby boy with her husband. Congrats! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
Walker Hayes on having his family on tour, music success
Singer-songwriter Walker Hayes joins TODAY to talk about his success in the music industry with hits like “Fancy Like.” He also shares what it's like having his family out on tour with him, joking that “it’s a lot of laundry.”Aug. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com
Hoda and Jenna hysterically react to seeing their cutouts go on vacation
Hoda and Jenna recently visited the Smoky Mountains with a family — but it wasn't actually them. As part of their TODAY series “Jenna and Hoda on the Road-A" that aired on Friday, Hoda and Jenna showed photos of them "traveling" alongside viewers Kelly and Greg Lee and their two children, Abigail and Jack, during a summer vacation to the Smoky Mountains. Instead of the TODAY hosts being there in person, though, it was life-size cutouts making the trek.
TODAY.com
The dog days are not over in this week’s Summer Showdown
In another round of Summer Showdown, sisters from Arkansas Linnay Riggins and Darlene Nicks join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for a guessing game hosted by TODAY’s Donna Farizan. This week’s theme revolves around famous TV and movie casts that include a dog.Aug. 5, 2022.
