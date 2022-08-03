Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

Read on mymixfm.com
mymixfm.com
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
Crews respond to semi-truck fire on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said I-72 eastbound is closed after a semi-truck fire. In a news release, troopers said traffic is being detoured at IL Route 47. They will reopen the road once the fire is out.
Man dead after losing control of vehicle, coroner says
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene. A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue. Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on […]
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
WAND TV
Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
WTHI
Edgar County officials searching for missing 16-year-old
BROCTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen after a missing persons report was filed. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Brayden E. Powell was last seen at his residence around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in Prairie Street shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is facing charges after an early Friday morning shooting. Police were sent at approximately 2:16 a.m. to the 400 block of North Prairie Street for a reported shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found a 28-year-old Urbana resident with a non-life-threatening injury...
Villa Grove under boil order
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order. City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially […]
Road closure ending in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Champaign said a road closure that began on August 1 is ending on Monday. To repair storm sewers by SNC Construction, the city closed William Street between Prairie and State Street. It will reopen on Monday.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
fordcountychronicle.com
Sibley man gets 4 years in prison for burglary to barn near Gibson City
PAXTON — A 38-year-old Sibley man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for a burglary to a barn in rural Gibson City last year. In sentencing Robert A. Borders to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton also ordered Borders to serve 180 days’ incarceration in each of four other cases. The four six-month terms are to be served concurrently, resulting in no additional prison time.
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville First Fridays Bash MORE than “Back to School”
An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.
Vermilion County Animal Shelter desperately looking for adopters
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is overflowing with cats and dogs in need of homes. It’s become too much for them to handle on their own and they are looking for people willing to foster or adopt these animals. It’s puppy and kitten season, so the shelter is seeing an influx […]
mymixfm.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
mymixfm.com
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about it,” she said.
mymixfm.com
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville to Permanently Host American Legion Golf Tournament
Illinois leaders of the American Legion have selected Danville to permanently host their annual state golf tournament. The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of this year’s tournament Saturday morning at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course. Fifty-four teams are participating this weekend at that golf course and the Turtle Run course.
