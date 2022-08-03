BC's August Weather Forecast Is Calling For A 'Cooler Pattern' & A Break From The Heat

Read on www.narcity.com
Related
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Has A Chance For Flooding Today Due To Possible 'Torrential Rainfall'
If the hot and muggy weather in Ontario is making you melt, the potential incoming rain might offer some relief for later in the week. According to The Weather Network, on Sunday, August 7, southern Ontario could see heavy thunderstorms, which would increase the risk of flooding in certain areas.
Narcity
This Ontario Park Has A 40-Km Sandspit With Silky Smooth Shores & Warm Water Beaches
There's a summer oasis tucked away in this Ontario provincial park, and it's an idyllic summer road trip. Long Point Provincial Park is filled with sandy shores, scenery, and beaches, so put on some sunscreen and spend a day lost in nature. You can discover a 40-kilometre sandspit with sandy...
Comments / 0