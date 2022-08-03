Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

Read on mymixfm.com
Related
mymixfm.com
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
mymixfm.com
Indiana Senate, Governor approve abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate approved a proposed abortion ban bill Friday afternoon after it passed through the House with several amendments earlier in the day. Soon after, Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law effective Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1 on abortion passed in a 62...
Comments / 0