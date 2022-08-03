ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

Indiana Senate, Governor approve abortion ban bill

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate approved a proposed abortion ban bill Friday afternoon after it passed through the House with several amendments earlier in the day. Soon after, Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law effective Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1 on abortion passed in a 62...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy