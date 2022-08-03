'An ambush to kill cops:' Man lured SC deputies to shoot at them, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Weeks after a shooting that left one man dead, the person accused of the crime is facing a murder charge after turning himself in. According to Columbia Police, officers were called to 3301 Harden Street after an injured man drove himself to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Staff found the man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Despite life-saving efforts, the man, later identified as 37-year-old Willis Laverne Weary, died.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO