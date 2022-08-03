Shane Smith & the Saints are Coming to Abilene to Play Potosi Live

Read on lonestar1280.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology ServicesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
15 Famous People From Abilene – Where Are They Now?
There have been quite a few Abilenians who've made the leap to stardom. In fact, I wrote an article that highlighted many of them. But, what are some of those famous folks doing these days?. First off, it's pretty cool to know that so many famous celebrities have these ties...
It’s a Night of Country Rock With the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band September 8TH
The Country Rock group that is coming to perform at this year's West Texas Rehab Centers benefit summer show is the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. They'll perform on Thursday, September the 8th, and the Abilene Convention Center. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ruled the country radio airwaves in the '80s...
Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games
Where has the summer gone? Everybody is getting in the back-to-school mode. It'll be here before you know it. Then, it's like once you get settled with classes and everything, it happens. Homecoming. The time when old and new students alike come together to celebrate the spirit of their school.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director
Abilene's Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has just revealed who their new Executive Director is. The former Abilene Philharmonic Executive Director (ED), Kevin Smith told the APO board of directors that he was stepping down because he had accepted a position with Artis-Naples a center for the arts in Southwest Florida. Smith...
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Abilene’s Mack Eplen’s Best Kept Secret is Not a Secret Anymore
After dinner a few nights ago, I asked my wife if she ever craves a dessert after dinner, to which she answered "yes, I wished I could just go through the Mack Eplen's drivateria and order their Lemon Ice Box Pie." To which I answered, "I would love to have...
Tips for Surviving Your Freshman Year at ACU, HSU, Cisco, TSTC, or McMurry in Abilene
Back to school time is, once again, upon us and that means we'll have a bunch of new freshmen roaming the campuses of Abilene area colleges, like Abilene Christian University, Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry University, Cisco College, and TSTC. Your first year out of high school is exhilarating, but it can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Texas Country Music Superstar Aaron Watson Is Coming to Potosi Live
While Aaron Watson may be known by his nickname The Honky Tonk Kid, it is unfair to call him that now because Aaron Watson has gone way beyond playing honky tonks where he earned the name early on in his career here in Texas. However, Aaron will not be playing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
Please Support the Cancer Benefit This Sunday at Mulligan’s Sports Bar in Abilene
While most are trying to figure out what to do this weekend, Megan is fighting cancer and trying to find ways to cover all those medical costs. Thankfully, for Megan, she's got a team of family and friends that have organized a fundraiser to help with those rising medical costs.
Escape the Rabbit Hole With CluedUpp Games Alice in Wonderland Experience in Abilene
The streets of Abilene are about to become a giant escape room when CluedUpp Games brings this Alice in Wonderland experience to town. I recently took the family down to San Antonio for the weekend for a little fun. One of the things we did was check out an escape room. I had never done that before. Boy, have I been missing out.
Top 5 Waterparks Close To Abilene According to Trip Advisor
I'm sure I'm not the only one around these parts that haven't remembered a summer quite this hot in some time, if at all. No joke about it, the Abilene days are sweltering hot. Folks young and old alike are flocking for ways to keep cool. One of the most...
Give The Gift of Life to the Hendrick Blood Center During These August Drives
The Hendrick Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. Simply put, blood saves lives. Maybe it's already saved your life or the life of someone you know. Below are there several blood drive events in Abilene and around the area. Stop in and give that gift of life.
Hearts BBQ to Have a Free Backpack Giveaway on August 6th in Abilene
The new school year starts on August 17th for most Abilene area kids and that means it's time to start thinking about getting those necessary school supplies, including backpacks. One thing about our community is that they always come through for those in need and that also goes for helping...
Take a Look at These 17 Odd Abilene Items You’ll Find on Amazon
So I was really bored at work the other day and started "window shopping" on Amazon when I decided to search the website using the keyword "Abilene". You know, I did this just to see what would come up in the results. Well, first off, lots and lots of cowboy...
Lone Star 1280
Abilene, TX
751
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar1280.com/
Comments / 0