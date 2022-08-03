ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Shane Smith & the Saints are Coming to Abilene to Play Potosi Live

By Frank Pain
Lone Star 1280
Lone Star 1280
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on lonestar1280.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Potosi#The Saints Are Coming#Shane Smith The Saints#Stubwire Com
Lone Star 1280

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Lone Star 1280

Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas

It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
751
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy