Diseases & Treatments

Medical News Today

What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?

Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Ok Magazine

How Can CBD Help With Controlling Knee Arthritis?

Arthritis can affect different parts of the body and one of the common areas affected by this condition is the knee. Arthritis in the knees can be difficult to endure, as it can even affect your mobility. Hence, it is important to control knee arthritis to improve your mobility and lead a better life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

