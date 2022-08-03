Read on www.verywellhealth.com
Related
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
Ok Magazine
How Can CBD Help With Controlling Knee Arthritis?
Arthritis can affect different parts of the body and one of the common areas affected by this condition is the knee. Arthritis in the knees can be difficult to endure, as it can even affect your mobility. Hence, it is important to control knee arthritis to improve your mobility and lead a better life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ajmc.com
Cardiologists Must “Get Into the Game” With Novel Agents in Patients With Diabetes
During the 2022 Congress of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), held in Louisville, Kentucky, Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, of Johns Hopkins, and Pam R. Taub, MD, of UC San Diego Health, discussed how treatment of diabetes requires going beyond glucose-lowering therapies and including newer medications that offer cardiovascular benefits.
The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’
As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A woman's shingles infection developed into flesh-eating bacteria, which left her fighting for her life in an extremely rare case
A woman nearly died of a flesh-eating skin infection that she contracted while ill with shingles. Her diabetes and shingles rash both put her at high risk for coinfection with more dangerous bacteria. The infection destroyed layers of the patient's upper back tissue, which required extensive skin grafting.
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Cardiologists Say This Is The Best Heart-Healthy Food To Put On Your Plate Every Day
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 23, 2022. For your body to work properly, you definitely need a healthy heart. Among many other roles, the heart is an organ that is responsible for pumping blood, oxygen, and nutrie...
What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Verywell Health
New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.https://www.verywellhealth.com/
Comments / 0