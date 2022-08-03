Read on mountain-topmedia.com
Richlands man arrested on several charges including DUI
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a call at Richlands High School on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. One man was asked to leave Ernie Hicks stadium, as staff reportedly said the man was intoxicated. They also noticed he had a gun with him while inside […]
Richlands police charge male with possession of a firearm on school property
RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department (RPD) was notified of an allegedly intoxicated male in possession of a firearm on school property on Saturday. According to a post from the RPD, Zachary Cochran, 30, was asked to leave a football game at the Ernie Hicks Stadium. Staff at the stadium reporterly noticed Cochran […]
Floyd County deputies ask for public assistance in armed robbery investigation
MARTIN, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Floyd County have asked for public assistance in an armed robbery investigation. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a BP gas station along Route 80 in Martin, Kentucky, according to a social media post from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. The...
Man Arrested Following Assault And Strangulation
A dispute allegedly surrounding a broken meth pipe, ended up sending one Pike County man to jail. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a call at a home on Camp Creek Road over reports of a man assaulting a woman. Upon their arrival, one trooper noticed the woman...
Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County
A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
Man arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning. They responded to Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville, Kentucky where they determined that 43-year-old Herbert […]
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
BODY OF MISSING LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN IS DISCOVERED, CAUSE OF DEATH NOT DETERMINED
RICH CREEK — After eight days of searching by local EMS and Search and Rescue, the body of Don Gussler, 82, of Rich Creek has been discovered, Deputy Lawrence County EMS director Travis Hughes said this morning. The body was found at by family and friends at 4:35 pm...
Deputy injured in Floyd County ambush welcomed home
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – An injured deputy received a warm welcome back home after finally getting out of the hospital. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was released from the hospital today, Aug. 5, and is now back home. He was hospitalized for more than a month after being shot in the line of duty on […]
Harlan County murder under investigation, 2 arrested
Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call of shots fired at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday in Cumberland.
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
Kentucky State Police arrest two in Harlan County murder
One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old charged in Bluefield shooting
UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 2022: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in the August, 2, 2022 shooting on Fulton Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Bluefield PD, a 17-year-old minor was arrested. An arrest warrant was issued on August 3, 2022 for the suspect. The 17-year-old was...
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
Kanawha deputies search for missing woman
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file...
Man arrested in Beckley after breaking a kitten’s neck because it wouldn’t stop meowing
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking a kitten’s neck because it would not stop meowing. According to Beckley Police, officers were dispatched to the Smart Hotel on Harper Road regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Raleigh County EOC advised they multiple complaints were made about a man shaking a kitten and screaming, “shut the f*&% up.”
