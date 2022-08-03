ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stopover, KY

Comments / 4

Related
WVNS

Richlands man arrested on several charges including DUI

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a call at Richlands High School on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. One man was asked to leave Ernie Hicks stadium, as staff reportedly said the man was intoxicated. They also noticed he had a gun with him while inside […]
RICHLANDS, VA
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Assault And Strangulation

A dispute allegedly surrounding a broken meth pipe, ended up sending one Pike County man to jail. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a call at a home on Camp Creek Road over reports of a man assaulting a woman. Upon their arrival, one trooper noticed the woman...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, KY
Pike County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Stopover, KY
q95fm.net

Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County

A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning. They responded to Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville, Kentucky where they determined that 43-year-old Herbert […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#Kentucky State Police#Felony Charges#Violent Crime
WOWK 13 News

Deputy injured in Floyd County ambush welcomed home

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – An injured deputy received a warm welcome back home after finally getting out of the hospital. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was released from the hospital today, Aug. 5, and is now back home. He was hospitalized for more than a month after being shot in the line of duty on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

WVSP gets new technology for body discovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

UPDATE: 17-year-old charged in Bluefield shooting

UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 2022: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in the August, 2, 2022 shooting on Fulton Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Bluefield PD, a 17-year-old minor was arrested. An arrest warrant was issued on August 3, 2022 for the suspect. The 17-year-old was...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha deputies search for missing woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested in Beckley after breaking a kitten’s neck because it wouldn’t stop meowing

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking a kitten’s neck because it would not stop meowing. According to Beckley Police, officers were dispatched to the Smart Hotel on Harper Road regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Raleigh County EOC advised they multiple complaints were made about a man shaking a kitten and screaming, “shut the f*&% up.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy