Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer
Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
Jesse White to be State Fair Twilight Parade Grand Marshal
As he prepares to end his record run as Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White will be honored as the Illinois State Fair kicks off. White, who was first elected in 1998, had previously announced he won’t seek another term this year. The Democrat is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. He also spent 16 years in the Illinois General Assembly.
