ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Dog stolen from Texas family returned after 4 years

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxNW8_0h3Xy7oN00

BORGER, Texas — A Texas family will be reunited with a dog that was stolen more than four years ago, after the animal was found more than 600 miles away.

Animal control officers in Borger, Texas, found a German shepherd while out on patrol Monday, KVII reported. When the dog, named Sheba, was scanned, a microchip database led officers to the animal’s owners.

Sheba was stolen from the Malstrom family in Baytown, Texas, in 2018, KTRK reported. At the time, police said that there had been at least five dogs stolen in two months, with three of the dogs being stolen from their yards.

Baytown and Borger are approximately 630 miles apart.

Sheba, who was 2 years old at the time, appeared to have walked up to a stranger in a pickup truck, KTRK reported. Surveillance footage showed the dog approach the truck and then disappear.

“You see a truck slowly creeping by and stop,” Stephanie Malstrom, Sheba’s owner, told KTRK. “She’s such a loving animal. She went right to him, thinking she was going to go for a ride. And she hasn’t been back.”

Borger Animal Control told KVII that it is working to return Sheba to her owners.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Borger, TX
Borger, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Cox Media Group
NBC News

Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient

Cell phone video provided to NBC News by the family's attorney captured moments from an incident where police officers in Rosenberg, Texas, were accused of using excessive force on a woman battling cancer and her husband. A 2016 lawsuit filed by Christine and Steven Saenz alleged the incident escalated when Steven tried to inform police about his wife's cancer and a device used to administer chemotherapy drugs in her chest.Aug. 6, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.9 KISS FM

Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job

The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
BORGER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Clarendon, TX USA

Me and my 4 year old son found this heart at a rest area in Clarendon, TX. I’m a car hauler truck driver and I took my son with me on this trip across country starting from California and we stopped at this rest area because it has a playground for kids so he can play and we found it on the bench. I looked up the website and I think it’s pretty cool what this community is doing and placing a heart in a random spot somehow connects people and puts a smile on your face.
CLARENDON, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy