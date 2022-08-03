Doc Rivers reacts to tampering charges, new additions for Sixers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers had a relatively successful offseason. They upgraded the roster depth surrounding stars Joel Embiid and James Harden. They brought in toughness and players who can produce on both ends of the floor which obviously helps.

The Sixers made a draft night trade for De’Anthony Melton, and they brought in PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. on free-agent deals to upgrade the roster.

However, the Sixers are under investigation for tampering by the NBA after Harden took a big pay cut to make salary cap room for Tucker and House Jr. The league suspects there was some tampering involved, but coach Doc Rivers joined “The VC Show with Vince Carter” to discuss the charges as well as the new additions to his roster.

Rivers on handling the tampering charges

“You just do. You handle it because it’s not true. I mean, honestly, when James did this and said this, first of all, we didn’t know what we were going to do and the money we were getting, and listen James won, too, because James could’ve opted into a 1-year deal instead. We gave him three years and parties won in a lot of ways. Listen, it worked out for us. It worked out for James. This is not something. I guarantee you Daryl (Morey) had no idea what James is gonna do. I remember talking to him on the eve of when James could opt in or out, and he’s like, we got five hours left. I mean, that was Daryl Morey. He had no idea. Honestly, I really believed James was not going to opt-in. That he was going to try to do a longer-term deal, but I didn’t know. I can tell you that. That’s for sure.”

Rivers on the new additions

“You have 29 competitors against you. So there’s no doubt that some team, especially probably the team that we took players from, they’re like … That’s the way it works and I get that. I’ve been on it. When I was with the Clippers, we ended up getting Kawhi (Leonard), right? Yeah, the whole league was all over us about it. So it’s just the way it works, but this is a competition bureau, and, you know, not only getting PJ Tucker. I think one of the moves that people aren’t looking at is De’Anthony Melton. I love the kid. I think he fits our DNA and I was honest with our team and our organization after the season, right? We weren’t good enough to beat Miami. They were tougher. They were more bought in and we needed to add some toughness to our team and getting PJ obviously handles a lot of that, but De’Anthony Melton is the same DNA as that as well. So we needed that on this team, and he can make shots. He can shoot the ball, and playing with Joel and James, the fact that you can make 3s and make plays is going to be huge for us.”