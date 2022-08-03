Man accused of ramming patrol units during multi-parish chase

Read on www.knoe.com
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
kalb.com
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the south-bound lane. The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of this time, APD has not identified the driver who was killed.
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
KNOE TV8
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike
August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
L'Observateur
Pineville man dies in house fire
RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Parish recent arrests
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests from July 21-28, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot law •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 57, simple assault, remaining. Diane Kennedy, b/f, 55, simple...
Natchitoches Times
NPD Theft Report for July 17-21, 2022
2:18 p.m.: 911 caller on Prather Street advised an unknown subject took jewelry rom the residence. Owner advised $750 worth of items were taken. 10:57 a.m.: Caller on Jefferson Street reported a burglary. Advised three male subjects were seen vandalizing the property along the storage unit. Advised the apartment complex was broken into and caller witnessed suspects urinating on the floor.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Stephens Jr. who is wanted for Aggravated Arson
The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr. (B/M, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” and 58 y.o.a.). On June 28, 2022, around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located at 500 North Street. While the Natchitoches Fire Department was fighting the fire a witness was able to tell investigators that Billy Stephens Jr. intentionally set a basket of blankets on fire after he was told to leave the apartment. Stephens then fled the area prior to the police and fire departments’ arrival.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
KPLC TV
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Transportation Safety Board started it’s investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a pilot in Cheneyville on August 2. That deadly crop duster crash in Rapides Parish is just the latest crash involving a crop duster. Using planes for agricultural...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022.
