Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Secondary Preview: Part 2 - Safeties

This is the followup to a recent piece outlining the cornerback situation at Ole Miss, which you can find here. Ole Miss’ base 3-2-6 defense requires six defensive backs, so there need to be excellent safeties who can function as hybrid players, playing many different roles not typical of safeties in a more traditional defense. Luckily, Ole Miss has great depth at the position as it enters the 2022 season. While there was returning talent on campus already last season, the staff did a phenomenal job supplementing that with proven transfers.
Ole Miss football to hold an open practice for fans inside the Vaught

For the third straight year, Ole Miss is cancelling the annual “Meet the Rebels” event. This year, they will be holding a scrimmage open to fans to come and check out this years players ahead of the September 3 kickoff against Troy. Due to the construction being done...
OXFORD, MS

