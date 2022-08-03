Read on www.discoverourcoast.com
Gearhart Art Walk August 2022
GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way. Sunsets and seascapes will be featured at this gallery. Refreshments and...
WWEEK
Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic
After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
kptv.com
Don & Jo’s Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) – Don & Jo’s Drive-In is a staple in Ridgefield, serving burgers, fries and more to three generations in the community. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the drive-in ahead of celebrating a major milestone to learn more about what the restaurant means to the community.
kptv.com
On the Go at Clark County Fair
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fair kicks off Friday with plenty of food, rides, performances and much more!. The Clark County Fair is back in Ridgefield after two years away due to the pandemic. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes until Sunday, Aug. 14. Concerts will...
Fuel removal scheduled for capsized historic ferry in Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oil cleanup from the historic Columbia River Ferry, Tourist No. 2, that capsized on July 28 at a dock in Astoria is scheduled for Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. "We are working closely with our local partners to remove any potential contaminants from the...
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ncwlife.com
I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday
The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
Drone manufacturer moving headquarters to Scappoose
SICdrone, moving from Boston area, designs and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems.A drone manufacturer is moving its headquarters to Scappoose. SICdrone is moving to the Scappoose Airport from its current headquarters outside Boston. The robotic aircraft systems manufacturer plans to open the new facility by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Port of Columbia County. SICdrone "anticipates hiring between five to 10 software, mechanical, and electrical engineers, along with support staff, in Scappoose," according to the press release. SICdrone has local ties: In 2016, the startup was accepted into an incubator program in Portland. The...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
Car maintenance sparks fire, Kelso home torched in ‘total loss’
Several 911 callers reported hearing explosions Tuesday afternoon from a fire that ultimately destroyed a house in Kelso, fire officials said.
waheagle.com
Deputies rescue man in river
On August 1, around 6:40 p.m., a birdwatching couple at the Skamokawa Resort reported seeing a small skiff capsizing with one person in the water. Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Department Sgt. John Mason and Deputy Sheriff Lucas Getman responded in the department patrol boat, Sheriff Mark Howie reported, and by about 7:18 p.m., the man was rescued from the middle of the shipping channel near Skamokawa Vista Park in extremely choppy waters.
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
kptv.com
Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
