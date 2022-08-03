Huntsville Parks and Rec offering back to school program

Read on www.waff.com
Mental Health Center plans to open children’s facility
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama serves Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence County with counseling services for people struggling with their mental health. Now the center is expanding to better serve the community’s youth. Bill Giguere, development officer for the Mental Health Center, said...
HPD hosts open house obstacle course
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
Warm, muggy Sunday with chances of showers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday is looking warm and muggy once again. Temperatures are settled into the lower to middle 70s. This afternoon, highs will be in the low 90s, and there will be a chance of showers and storms. We will be winding down to the 70s overnight with...
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Danny Peters, talks campaign
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department responded to a call that came in at 1:07 p.m. Friday afternoon about a cutting suspect. HPD is currently searching the 6600 block of Steeplechase Drive. Homeowners of the residence discovered a black male hiding in their closet, the male cut two...
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform
Saturday shooting turned into stand-off
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. Deputies on the scene say that a male subject was at the residence when the homeowner, Ryan Guenther, arrived. Guenther allegedly shot the male subject in the leg before then assaulting his girlfriend. Guenther allowed the male subject to escape the residence before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a shooting that took place just after midnight on July 29. According to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department, Curtis Pickett, 32, was charged for a shooting incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Lancewood Dr.
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:10 p.m. Thursday night a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Pedro Cazares-Castaneda, 50. Cazares-Castaneda was standing in the roadway when he was struck by a grey SUV. Cazares-Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the...
One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.
One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a wreck on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southbound on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue.
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop. During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone,...
