Huntsville Parks and Rec offering back to school program

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. Deputies on the scene say that a male subject was at the residence when the homeowner, Ryan Guenther, arrived. Guenther allegedly shot the male subject in the leg before then assaulting his girlfriend. Guenther allowed the male subject to escape the residence before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO