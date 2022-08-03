Next-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing In Germany

BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records. According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.

