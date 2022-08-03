Next-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing In Germany

Read on insideevs.com
Hyundai’s 2022 Tucson Limited PHEV is a great option to total electric cars
As the world moves closer to electric vehicles, Hyundai Motors America has tossed its hat into the game with its Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle. The 2022 Tucson Limited AWD is a great car for those hesitant to go totally electric. Hyundai’s PHEV acts like an electric car with a gasoline engine.
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales At Nearly 2,000 In July 2022
In July, Hyundai Motor America sold 60,631 cars in the US, which is 11% less than a year ago. Also, the year-to-date result remains in the red at 404,498 cars (down 15% year-over-year). Hyundai's top all-electric model, the Ioniq 5, noted 1,978 sales last month, which represents about 3.3% of...
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson Now Spending Bulk Of Time On Factory Floor
Lucid Motors is going through its own form of "production hell" with the startup delivering just 679 vehicles in the second quarter of this year. The firm's CEO, former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is now spending the majority of his time at Lucid's Arizona plant as opposed to the company's Palo Alto HQ. Speaking on an earnings call last week, Rawlinson stated the following:
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Tesla Among Fastest-Growing Companies On The Planet: Fortune
With CEO Elon Musk constantly in the news, and often not in a good light, the media coverage can overshadow Tesla's massive successes. According to Fortune, the little startup automaker that has crazy ideas, burned cash, and was expected to go bankrupt is now among the fastest-growing companies across the globe.
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the BMW iX the Same Size as the BMW X5?
The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars
Due to its giant size, weight, and power requirements, the GMC Hummer EV has 3x the battery capacity of most other electric cars on the market. The post The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Produced 3 Million EVs, 2 Million Run-Rate By End Of 2022
As far as production is concerned, Tesla is proving its worth. CEO Elon Musk continues to say that the EV maker's manufacturing efforts will give it an edge over rivals, and it seems he's on to something. Tesla just recently announced that it has produced 3 million EVs since production began in 2008, but that's not even the tip of the iceberg.
BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum
After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
UK New Car Sales Are Down, But Electric Cars Continue To Increase
UK new car registrations fell by nine percent last month as supply issues continue to hit the industry hard, according to new figures released this week. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a total of 112,162 new cars hit the road during the month of July.
Lectric's New E-Bike Battery Claims Up To 45% More Range
As technology advances, electric bikes have become faster, lighter, and more capable than ever before. While e-bike speeds have, for the most part, been capped at around 28 miles per hour, per rules and regulations, manufacturers have been working hard to increase range, enabling cyclists to go further, explore more, and depend on their products as reliable, daily commuters. Such is the case with Lectric and its new battery upgrade.
The NIU SQi Is An E-Bike That Looks Every Bit An Electric Motorbike
NIU, a pioneer in e-mobility, has unveiled its newest electric-powered product in an effort to encourage more people to switch to zero-emission vehicles. At a g ou'd think that this is a modern electric motorbike given its hefty appearance, extended seating position, and clip-on type handlebars. In reality, the NIU SQi is an electric bicycle. So yes, it has pedals and delivers the same amount of performance as many standard electric bicycles.
BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 162,000 In July 2022
BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records. According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos
We didn’t think Rolls-Royce was going to put a big screen and eliminate buttons in its upcoming Spectre EV, even though that trend is sweeping the industry, and a new set of spy shots brings confirmation. The Spectre will feature what looks like a very typical, traditional Rolls-Royce interior, where the tactile feeling of turning a knob or flipping a switch is more important than eliminating buttons.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
UK: Plug-In Car Sales Down Again In July 2022
In July, new passenger car registrations in the UK decreased by 9% year-over-year to 112,162. During the first seven months of the year, car registrations decreased by 11.5% to 914,241. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) explains that there are still significant supply chain shortages. "Ongoing global supply...
