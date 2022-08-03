ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

By DAVID BRANDT
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ypmv_0h3XeNhu00

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “We will comment further as appropriate.”

Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona's offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.

In Arizona, criminal speeding is defined as anything 20 mph over the posted speed limit. It is a misdemeanor.

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns for the Ravens last season. The receiver hasn't practiced much during training camp because of a hamstring injury he suffered while working out on his own in July.

Brown was not seen at Wednesday's practice. It was unclear if coach Kliff Kingsbury knew about Brown's arrest during his media availability earlier Wednesday morning, which was shortly before the receiver's arrest became public.

He did address Brown's health, saying he hoped the 25-year-old would be ready to practice without limitations sometime in the next week.

“We'll see,” Kingsbury said. “We had hoped maybe this weekend, but we're going to be smart. When he's back, I want him full speed and confident. Playing in a new system, you don't want him thinking too much about anything physically. He's going to have enough thinking going on, so I would guess maybe this weekend.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals make decision on RB coach following disturbing battery charges

Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Straight from success in the USFL, Victor Bolden Jr. hoping for another shot at NFL

Victor Bolden Jr. was ready for more football, and it seems to be showing in his performance in training camp thus far.  Bolden, a wide receiver and return specialist the Cardinals signed a few days before training camp started, was in training camp with Arizona only a few weeks after he completed the three-month USFL season that culminated in a league championship with the Birmingham Stallions.  ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Jerome Tang, Kansas State basketball land commitment from four-star Texas guard RJ Jones

Jerome Tang said last week that Kansas State had two basketball commitments in the fold for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and on Sunday the second one stepped forward. RJ Jones, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Plano, Texas, made the announcement live on Instagram with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, choosing K-State from a final six list that also included Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy