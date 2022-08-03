Stranger Things season 4 fails to beat Squid Game’s Netflix record

Read on www.digitalspy.com
How to watch new Predator movie Prey online at home
It's been four years since the last film in the Predator franchise hit our screens, and we're now being treated to a fifth entry in the mainline series with prequel Prey, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Set in the...
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
TV played sounds which you recorded onto cassette then put into a computer?
Can someone shed light on this so I know I'm not making it up. A TV show would play sounds which a person would then record onto cassette. When the cassette was put into a computer system - something along the lines of commadore or zx spectrum, the sounds from the TV loaded a game or program.
Prey 2 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know
Prey 2 might not have been officially confirmed by 20th Century Studios yet, but the end credits do give a hint that more is to come. The new Predator movie takes us back to 1719 and centres on Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) who wants to become a hunter. She's not expected to as she's a woman, but when the Predator arrives, Naru gets her chance to shine.
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
WWE's Damian Priest says The Judgment Day faction was never meant to be supernatural
WWE Superstar Damian Priest has said The Judgment Day faction was never meant to be supernatural. The faction, which has Priest, Finn Bálor, and Rhea Ripley as members, was originally led by Edge before the group turned on him in June. It had been reported that the group was...
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
First look at Russell Crowe in new horror movie as Station Eleven star joins
The first look at Russell Crowe as the legendary Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the new horror film The Pope's Exorcist has been released. And two new actors have been added to the cast (via Deadline). Station Eleven star Daniel Zovatto and Midnight Mass' Alex Essoe have joined the film....
Shows that were brought back... twice
We all hear of revivals but something that's a rare occurrence is a show being revived twice. Big Brother - Famously came to it's natural end on Channel 4, only to be picked up by Channel 5 more than a year later. They pretty much ran it into the ground. But now some time has passed, it hasn't been off the air for this long and now ITV2 is having their turn. Well it was THE reality show that started a whole new genre of television off so it was only a matter of time.
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
Netflix's Sandman has achieved the impossible
The Sandman spoilers won't be found in this review. The more you read about The Sandman, the more you'll hear that this is really a story about storytelling. And that's true. Because while The Sandman is technically about Morpheus, a pasty chap who happens to be the personification of dreams, DC's cherished comic book series explores so much more than just the world of this one character.
Not going out 2022 Christmas special and series 13
I know it’s only august, but do we know if not going out will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2022 and if there will be a Series 13 yet? It’s just with Sally Bretton appearing in a death in paradise special and Lee Mack presumably co hosting a second series of Freeze the Fear that I’m wondering?
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
What song does your team enter too and why……?
Partly formed by the new season starting properly ( as those gods from the premiership) would have it. And partly from watching Sunderland till I die again. What song does your team enter too and why and more importantly do you think it strikes the right mood re atmosphere etc?
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Who said it?
We should have a little fun to get us excited for the return of Big Brother by quoting our favourite lines from past seasons, to see if others can guess who said them. Housemate 1 "Maybe Nadia's on her period" Housemate 2 "Yeah. Unlikely, but maybe." Housemate #2 sounds like...
Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨❤️👨
Good evening Emmerdalians We may all need a little something for the next 30 mins. Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her. With Rhona's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.
What does Anamorphic mean?
On the backs of all my Not Going Out and My Family DVDs, where it says the format of what both shows were/are filmed in (16:9 of course), it says Anamorphic as well. What does this mean?. Basically there is a special lens in the camera that squeezes a widescreen...
The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman warns fans not to "gatekeep" Netflix series
The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman has warned fans that they should not "gatekeep" the new acclaimed Netflix series. The writer was hosting a Q&A on Twitter when someone asked him if the show can be enjoyed by people who haven't read the comics. To which he replied that it is...
