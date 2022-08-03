ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sevenslopes.com

3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
idesignarch.com

Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
HIGHLAND, UT
ABC4

Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millcreek, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
New York State
State
Utah State
southsaltlakejournal.com

South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que

What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turturro
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The University Of Utah#Jewish#Lds
utahbusiness.com

Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KSLTV

Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

A sight for sore feet: Meet the project that will make the SLC airport walk easier

The trek across the Salt Lake City International Airport is getting shorter. Just give it another two years. Construction on the so-called Central Tunnel, the straight-shot route from the main security checkpoint to concourse B, is now halfway complete. When it opens in October 2024, travelers no longer will have to snake through concourse A and then navigate an underground walk to get to their B gates in the outer reaches of the airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy