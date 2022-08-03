Read on www.cityweekly.net
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
sevenslopes.com
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
ksl.com
'There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
WEST JORDAN — The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium, and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of...
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
Silver Alert canceled for Salt Lake woman
Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
Watch: Utah Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor mosses defender during fall camp
In just his first fall camp, freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor is already busy making some noise.
KSLTV
Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year
CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
Utah solar project launches to help power Meta’s data center
CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Greenbacker, a green energy investment company, announced that its Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah, has entered commercial operation. Project partners and local officials hosted […]
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
Herald-Journal
A sight for sore feet: Meet the project that will make the SLC airport walk easier
The trek across the Salt Lake City International Airport is getting shorter. Just give it another two years. Construction on the so-called Central Tunnel, the straight-shot route from the main security checkpoint to concourse B, is now halfway complete. When it opens in October 2024, travelers no longer will have to snake through concourse A and then navigate an underground walk to get to their B gates in the outer reaches of the airport.
