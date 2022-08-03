ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Miami Pizza Spot Brings Its Star Pies to Dallas, a Lush New Bar in Bishop Arts, and a Favorite Sushi Spot Shutters

By Megan Ziots
papercitymag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.papercitymag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Unbelievabowl Feeds Into Dallas’ Bowl Craze

It’s clear: Dallas has found a way to put just about everything in a bowl. Whether it’s Mexican, Indian or American cuisine, apparently everything tastes better when it’s eaten from a bowl. Unbelievabowl is no exception. The new Asian eatery in Richardson has 20 different Asian-inspired bowls...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Art, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Iconic Ice House Building Gets New Life With Oysters Galore — Get Ready For the City’s First Hudson House Restaurant

Fort Worth is getting its own Hudson House. And it's moving into the city's iconic Ice House building. Picture yourself in New York City’s West Village at a cozy neighborhood haunt, happily nibbling raw oysters. That’s the feel of Hudson House restaurant and raw bar. The popular Dallas-based restaurant chain is now casting a wider net with three new restaurant openings planned. Including a new Fort Worth Hudson House, PaperCity has learned.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage

The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
DALLAS, TX
wealthofgeeks.com

19 Kid-Friendly Activities in Dallas to Beat the Summer Heat

Summer is here! Whether you are searching for things to do in Dallas with kids or panicking because you don’t know what you will do all summer long with the kids home from school, I have you covered. Summer is a season, so it’s helpful to let it be...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Rathbun
papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
dallasfarmersmarket.org

WATERMELON SALSA WITH CUCUMBERS & PEPPERS

Served chilled or at room temperature with chips or as a salad. Here, in the heart of downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for all of North Texas. Honesty, transparency and responsibility are the guiding forces behind our organization. We believe in educating our community about how to live in a natural, balanced way.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sushi#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Bar Info#Lush New Bar#Bishop Arts#Botanist
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy