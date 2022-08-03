Read on www.chronicleonline.com
DJ Trae, all tuned up and ready to get things started
When DJ Trae shows up, he gets the party started. By day, he’s a disc jockey at radio station 103.9 in Brooksville, the on-air personality weekdays from noon to 3. After hours, he’s a much sought-after DJ around Citrus County and beyond, bringing his high-energy personality to local events, from Kids Night every Wednesday at Crump’s Landing in Homosassa and Teen Night Out on the third Thursdays at the Inverness Depot, to the monthly Crystal Harley-Davidson Bike Night at the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar or an Inverness Elks Italian Night Supper, United Way Boots & Bling, Disco Night to benefit Cayla’s Coats or a Stuff the Bus/Fill the Trailer event.
Health Notes
The Stable Faith Cowboy Church, located at 12077 Broad St., Brooksville, will host an ABC of Dementia workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. The workshop is free and open to the public. Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia,...
A poodle puppy joins the cause for veterans
What do you get when you combine a veterinarian, a nonprofit organization, and a dog? You get a pure black poodle puppy being donated through a local veterinarian to be specially trained as a veteran’s service dog by K9s For Warriors. On Wednesday, July 27, a local couple donated...
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Support Groups
Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome to find help, hope and healing at one of the many grief support groups provided by Friends of Citrus Grief Services. “Grief Study” is a faith-based grief study support group that meets at the Wings Grief Center in...
Local Girl Scout earns prestigious Silver Award, installs ‘Little Lending Library’
For Ava Newton, being a Girl Scout is about more than just selling cookies. It’s about lifelong friendships, about new experiences, learning about the world and the community and preparing for the future. At 14, Ava has been in Girl Scouts most of her life, beginning as a Daisy...
Lifetime Achievement
Throughout his long career as a surgeon and Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) specialist, Dr. Rama Nathan’s motto has been “live and learn to serve and sacrifice.” He has lived that philosophy as a physician, a father, a community leader, and through serving our country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote
It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County
“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
Elected leaders represent ‘all of the people’
Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan seem to have forgotten that there is a LGBTQ people in Inverness and Citrus County and their tax dollars help fund the library. Apparently, they don’t know that we are born this way. Even as children, I knew I was gay. I would have...
Life jacket loaner station installed at Hunter Springs Park
Children’s safety while in the water is a major concern especially during the summer months here in Citrus County as kids are out of school, but now families can have easy access to life jackets for their kids to go swimming at the popular Hunter Springs Park. Cayla’s Coats...
Board failed to act in banning Gay pride displays
I am writing in response to the County Commissioners failure to ban “Gay Pride Displays” in Citrus County libraries. According to Commissioner (Holly) Davis, “they just want to be accepted”. Apparently the American Library Association (ALA) doesn’t agree with Ms. Davis’ assessment. On their website they...
The Other Guy l Be supportive of teachers, students
With a few days between now and the start of the new school year, it’s been a busy few weeks in the Bryan household. First, we had to make sure we have the necessary school supplies, new clothes, especially for the fashionable Ms. Emma. Then there’s getting to orientations and meet-the-teachers.
Two county piers closed
Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
Practice only serves to divide
I see this happening more and more in "journalism" including the Chronicle and this practice, in my mind, serves only to divide us more. I cite Sunday’s front-page article entitled "Seniors say their community is a lifesaver.”. In the article, Mr. Fred Hiers, the author, wrote a nice story...
Blue-Collar Junk Haulers
Thank you for editorial supporting veteran’s as teachers
Thank you for the editorial on Aug. 3 entitled “Classroom instruction by veterans.”. There have been many comments that veterans may be ill-prepared to teach, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the requirements that they have a minimum of 60 college credits and a passing score on the FLDOE examination for bachelor degree level subjects.
Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital
Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
Daniels knowledge, care perfect fit for School Board
Like so many others in Citrus County, including the Chronicle, I am endorsing Deborah Daniels for Citrus County School Board. Others have told of her qualifications – being a recently retired middle school teacher to her relationships with parents and teachers. I am pleased to have served with her in several organizations plus a book club.
